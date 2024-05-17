Tyson Fury net worth: Money made from boxing and business ventures ahead of Usyk unification fight
Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk are set to come to blows in Saudi Arabia on Saturday as an undisputed heavyweight champion will be crowned for the first time since 1999 - barring a draw, of course. While Fury aims to cement his legacy inside the ring, he is not just a successful boxer as he has a number business exploits to keep him busy between fights. Fury has an estimated net worth of £68 million. Most of this can be attributed to the purse shares he has received from his fights, but he is also the face of energy drink and protein bar company Furocity.
It is unclear how much Fury receives from Furocity. He is not on its board of directors but he presumably takes home a large cut of their profits for being the face of the company.
Despite his vast swathes of riches, Fury has no intentions on giving it to his children after he passes away. He says that he doesn’t want them to grow up ‘weak’ and does not want them to ‘waste’ their lives ‘spending their dad’s money’.
Fury said: “I don’t believe in just giving all your money to your kids but it will make them weak, spoilt and not value anything, worthless. They’ll end up getting to 35 and never having done anything for themselves, apart from spending dad’s money. They’ll be middle-aged looking in the mirror and being disappointed. If I buy my son a Lamborghini as soon as he passes his test, he’ll probably kill himself in it. But he also wouldn’t appreciate it.
“But if he works hard and gets himself a 2004 Corsa, he will be outside washing it out every day, hoovering it top to bottom. And I will be proud of him because he has done it himself.
"I will help them with business deals and investments but I am not a person who will just give everyone an easy life. Hard work, dedication and sacrifice are what makes people strives for different things.”
Fury could increase his net worth with victory over Usyk on Saturday, but he is line for a big pay day regardless of the outcome of the contest between the two heavyweights.
How can I watch the fight?
The fight will be available for viewing on DAZN PPV, with details on how to purchase found HERE. PPV events are only available to customers with a DAZN subscription but you can buy the event at the same time as you sign up to DAZN. PPV content is limited to viewing on a single device, with DAZN supported on mobile, desktop, smart TVs and some gaming consoles. It is also available on Sky Sports Box Office and TNT Sports Box Office.
