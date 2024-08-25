A senior investigator into the riots which took place outside a Holiday Inn in Rotherham has issued a warning to those involved.

Described as ‘mass violent disorder’ by South Yorkshire Police, officers were subjected to hours of abuse as well as having concrete blocks, chairs, bricks and glass bottles hurled at them.

More than 60 officers were injured as a result of the disorder, which has so far seen 28 people put behind bars for a combined total of 71 years.

The senior investigating officer into the disorder, which broke out as a result of the stabbing of three girls in Southport and took place outside a Holiday Inn Express in Manvers, near Rotherham, on August 4, has also thanked the community for its support.

Detective Chief Inspector Ben Wood said: "The support we have been receiving from the wider community of South Yorkshire has been amazing.

"I wanted to personally say a thank you to those who have helped us in our investigation. A key way we are identifying suspects is through members of the community giving us information on who these people are and where they might be.

"Those who have been brought to justice have received a collective sentence of over 71 years in prison, this could not have been done without your support, thank you.

"We have also received numerous letters of thanks, with officers receiving gestures of gratitude and praise - it has been truly wonderful to see. These kind words go a long way and show true community spirit."

But he fired a warning to the people involved in the disorder who have yet to be brought to justice.

He added: "Our investigation remains ongoing as we continue to bring offenders before the courts, holding them accountable for the outright disgraceful behaviour they displayed.