A 13-year-old boy who threw a lit firework and stones at police during rioting outside a hotel housing asylum seekers “willingly and enthusiastically” joined in the disorder, a district judge has said.

The teenager, who cannot be named, avoided custody when he was given a 12-month youth referral order at Sheffield Youth Court on Wednesday.

District Judge James Gould heard how the teenager joined a mob which besieged the Holiday Inn Express, which was housing more than 200 asylum seekers, in Manvers, South Yorkshire, on August 4.

The youngster was filmed multiple times by police body-worn cameras throwing missiles at officers with shields outside the Holiday Inn Express.

In one clip, the boy was caught being handed a firework, which he lit and threw.

This fell just short of the officers’ shields, the court heard.

Judge Gould told the boy: “Whatever was within your reach you threw at police officers, including numerous stones. You willingly and enthusiastically took part in that disorder.”

“You participated in that disorder at the highest level. You asked for a firework, you lit it and you used it as a missile.”

The judge said the boy told the author of a pre-sentence report that he found it “exciting”. He also ordered the boy’s family to pay a £26 statutory surcharge.

The disorder at Manvers led to 64 officers, three police horses and a police dog being injured as hundreds of protesters surrounded the hotel. At one point some people got inside the building and tried to set it alight.

More than 30 people have now been sentenced for their part in the disorder in Manvers.

On Wednesday at Sheffield Youth Court, two others teenagers admitted being part of the violence.

A 17-year-old from the Rotherham area and a 16-year-old from Barnsley pleaded guilty to violent disorder.

The 17-year-old was bailed to appear at the same court for sentencing on October 2.

Anti-migration protesters rioted outside of the Holiday Inn Express in Manvers, which is being used as an asylum hotel, on August 4, 2024 in Rotherham, United Kingdom. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Judge Gould also bailed the 16-year-old and ordered him to appear for sentencing at Barnsley Youth Court on October 15.

Another 17-year-old, who admitted violent disorder at a previous hearing, appeared for sentencing before Judge Gould on Wednesday but had his case adjourned until September 18.