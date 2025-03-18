A clean-up operation is under way after plastic pellets which pose a danger to wildlife washed up on beaches following a ship collision in the North Sea.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Conservation groups have said they are “deeply concerned” about the risks posed by the plastic nurdles, which are believed to have come from containers damaged on the Solong, when it collided with the American tanker Stena Immaculate on March 10.

They have been spotted at various sites along the north Norfolk coast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The recovery operation was launched as the coastguard confirmed that fires were now out on the Solong and the owners of the Stena Immaculate continued to praise the bravery of their tanker crew.

Chief Coastguard Paddy O’Callaghan said on Tuesday that both the Solong and Stena Immaculate “remain stable and salvage operations are ongoing”, adding that “fires on board the Solong have been extinguished and temperature monitoring has been set up”.

He said: “A retrieval operation continues today after plastic nurdles were sighted in waters just off The Wash and at disparate locations along the shore between Old Hunstanton and Wells-next-the-Sea.”

The company managing the Stena Immaculate has described how the “courage and dedication” of the crew of the US fuel tanker meant that only one of the vessel’s cargo tanks containing jet fuel was damaged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Support The Yorkshire Post Did you know if you subscribe to The Yorkshire Post you also get complimentary access to The New York Times? Subscribe now

Crowley, the maritime company, said: “Our deepest gratitude and respect goes out to our 23 mariners from the Stena Immaculate for their exceptional bravery and quick action during the recent allision to their ship in the North Sea.

“Their decisive efforts and teamwork to execute critical fire and emergency duties helped to save lives, protect the integrity of the vessel and minimise the impact on the environment.”

It said: “Their dedication to safety — not only for themselves but for others — sets a powerful example for the entire industry. Thank you for your courage and dedication.”

A statement from the shipping company Ernst Russ, which owns the Solong, said on Tuesday: “We can confirm that a number of containers on board Solong contain plastic nurdles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We understand that no containers holding nurdles have been lost over the side.

“What we understand may have occurred, is that intense heat during initial firefighting efforts caused one or more of the openings of some of the smaller containers to open, resulting in the release of some contents.”

The firm said it had “proactively deployed assets to mitigate any long-term impact on the marine environment” and was liaising with the coastguard.

Conservation groups have said the nurdles, which are not toxic, can have a devastating effect on animals, including seals, puffins and fish, if they are eaten.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members of the public have been warned not to touch the pellets, which can be covered in other pollutants.

The National Trust said nurdles have begun to appear on Brancaster Beach, in Norfolk, and the RSPB confirmed they have washed up at the charity’s reserve at nearby Titchwell.

A trust spokeswoman said: “We can confirm that plastic nurdles have begun to wash ashore on Brancaster Beach and elsewhere along the Norfolk coast, following the North Sea tanker collision last week.

“So far, we have not seen any visible signs at Blakeney Point Nature Reserve and will next be assessing the inter-tidal salt marshes at Stiffkey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is a developing situation and we are currently liaising with authorities to understand the response needed to remove loose nurdles and these charred lumps of plastic resin.

“Any pollution incident can have a devastating impact on wildlife and this is a vital time for many migratory birds as they return to our shores for the breeding season such as terns, as well as marine life including seals and fish.”

Steve Rowland, RSPB area manager, said pellets were washing up along miles of Norfolk coast, including the charity’s reserve at Titchwell.

He said the area is “internationally important” for birds and wildlife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The MV Stena Immaculate oil tanker at anchor in the Humber Estuary off the coast of East Yorkshire following a collision with the Solong container ship | PA

Sophie Benbow, director of marine at the charity Fauna & Flora, said: “Once lost into the ocean, these tiny pieces of plastic are almost impossible to contain.

“Plastic pellets are one of the largest sources of microplastic pollution globally and pose a grave threat to nature and coastal communities.”

Both vessels remain in the North Sea, with the Stena Immaculate at anchor 12 miles off Withernsea, and the Solong about 20 miles further south, off Mablethorpe.

A total of 36 people were rescued from the ships following the collision but a sailor from the Solong – named as 38-year-old Filipino national Mark Angelo Pernia – is missing and presumed dead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Solong’s captain, Vladimir Motin, 59, of St Petersburg, Russia, appeared at Hull Magistrates’ Court on Saturday morning charged with gross negligence manslaughter and was remanded in custody.