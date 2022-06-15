Rail mayhem looms with Network Rail timetables during RMT strike - The Yorkshire Post says

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union will walk out on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday next week in the biggest outbreak of industrial action of its kind in a generation.

It emerged today that vast swathes of Yorkshire will be left without any services during the strikes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Network Rail has published a map which shows lines from Hull, Scarborough and Whitby will be closed.

Picture: PA.

The lines that are still open will be running vastly-reduced services, with the last trains from Leeds and Sheffield to London and back from the capital leaving before 4pm.

Spare a thought for the organisers of Armed Forces Day, due to take place in Scarborough on the Saturday.

Postponed for two years because of the pandemic, it is difficult to see how the this long-awaited celebration of military service – set to include a spectacular airshow – will not suffer a turnout way below the expectations of those who have worked so hard to make it happen.

Meanwhile, the walkouts are also due to coincide with the England versus New Zealand Test at Headingley in Leeds, which is scheduled to run between June 23 and June 27.

Revellers heading to this year’s Glastonbury Festival may need to come up with alternative plans too.

It is workers from Network Rail and 13 train operating companies who are due to take to picket lines in the row over pay and job losses. RMT has called for a meeting with Transport Secretary Grant Shapps and Chancellor Rishi Sunak to avert action.

It is a clichéd but an apt phrase: all parties need to get around the table.