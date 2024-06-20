You don’t have to be outside to take in the stunning scenery of Yorkshire - many scenic journeys can be enjoyed on a train in the comfort of a passenger seat.

These train journeys boast incredible landscapes, historic viaducts and some of the most beautiful routes in the country. Yorkshire and the north east are popular destinations for day trips and longer stays.

Travellers can take the train from Middlesbrough to Whitby on the Esk Valley Railway line where they can discover the historic tales of Dracula and walk up the 199 steps, visit the gothic structure of Whitby Abbey as well as explore the popular fishing town.

The famous Settle to Carlisle line travels over the Ribblehead Viaduct where travellers can enjoy the stunning views. The railway tourism website Scenic Rail Britain has compiled the most scenic rail journeys in Yorkshire and North East.

Settle and Carlisle Line. (Pic credit: Rail Photo / Construction Photography / Avalon / Getty Images)

Nine of the most scenic train journeys in Yorkshire and the North East

Settle to Carlisle

On this journey you will pass over Ribblehead Viaduct which is the perfect location for photographers; the Yorkshire Dales, Eden Valley, market towns, idyllic places for walkers and hikers; travellers can also stop off at various festivals.

Esk Valley Railway

The Dalesman steam train runs a weekly service along the Settle-Carlisle line. (Pic credit: Oli Scarff / AFP via Getty Images)

The Middlesbrough to Whitby line stops at Danby where you can explore the National Park Moors Centre. Travellers can also wander around the seaside town of Whitby and be awe-inspired staring at the North York Moors landscapes from the train.

East Coast Main Line

The York to Edinburgh line stops at the historic National Railway Museum as well as passing through Durham and offers views over the castle and cathedral and entry to Newcastle upon Tyne.

Yorkshire Wolds Coast Line

This Hull to Scarborough line offers stunning views of the thriving city of Kingston upon Hull. Rail passengers can also enjoy beautiful coastal walks as they travel from Filey to Scarborough.

The Bentham Line

This is the Leeds to Morecambe/Heysham Port line via Skipton, Bentham and Lancaster. You can explore the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Saltaire as well as enjoy a ride on the Keighley and Worth Valley Railway.

Penistone Line

The Sheffield to Huddersfield line offers a one-of-a-kind atmosphere at Penistone Paramount where there are a variety of films, live performances and organ concerts.

Hope Valley Line

This Sheffield to Manchester line allows passengers to take in the beautiful sights as well as explore charming towns and villages, cosy pubs and hotels and exciting outdoor activities and country walks.

Pilgrim Line

People on the Sheffield to Cleethorpes line will be able to visit the traditional farmers’ market in Brigg, sandy beach walks and explore Gainsborough Old Hall.

Roman Line