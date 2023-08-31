All Sections
17 players linked with Leeds United this summer including Everton, Nottingham Forest and Liverpool stars

Deadline day will bring the curtain down on what has been a hectic summer for Leeds United.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 31st Aug 2023, 15:36 BST
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 15:36 BST

Leeds faced the daunting prospect of a return to the Championship when 2022/23 campaign ended, with a rebuild necessary for the future prospects of the club.

Since that fateful day at Elland Road when relegation was confirmed, a lot has happened.

The club has been taken over, appointed a new manager and lost a raft of high-profile squad members.

Among those to have departed are Rasmus Kristensen, Robin Koch, Tyler Adams, the popular Jack Harrison and the considerably less popular Weston McKennie.

There have, however, been new signings. Karl Darlow, Sam Byram, Ethan Ampadu and Joel Piroe have arrived on permanent deals, while Djed Spence and Joe Rodon have joined on loan.

More additions are expected too, with Glen Kamara and Ilia Gruev strongly linked.

With the transfer window set to close, The Yorkshire Post has taken a look back at some of the names to have been linked with Leeds this summer.

Here are 17 of the players linked with Leeds United this summer.

Here are 17 of the players linked with Leeds United this summer.

The Nottingham Forest midfielder has been linked with Leeds on numerous occasions in recent years and speculation resurfaced this summer. However, he joined Middlesbrough on a season-long loan deal.

The Nottingham Forest midfielder has been linked with Leeds on numerous occasions in recent years and speculation resurfaced this summer. However, he joined Middlesbrough on a season-long loan deal. Photo: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Leeds were said to be interested in Phillips but he is now said to be closing in a loan move to Celtic.

Leeds were said to be interested in Phillips but he is now said to be closing in a loan move to Celtic. Photo: LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images

The Manchester City defender was reportedly on Leeds' radar but he remains contracted to the reigning Premier League champions.

The Manchester City defender was reportedly on Leeds' radar but he remains contracted to the reigning Premier League champions. Photo: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

