The 22-year-old's two-year deal expired in the summer and although he was offered new terms, he has chosen instead to join the Ammies.
Like Bradford, Salford had a disappointing League Two season last term, but can be expected to be amongst the early promotion contenders in 2022-23.
Bradford have been impressively active in their first transfer window under manager Mark Hughes, signing Richie Smallwood, Harry Lewis, Matty Platt, Ryan East, Harry Chapman, Colin Doyle, Jake Young and Emmanuel Osadebe, and making Jamie Walker's loan permanent. They have also loaned Kian Harratt and Romoney Crichlow from Huddersfield Town.
Although Watt leaves as a free agent, his age means the Bantams will receive a compensation fee for the work they have done developing him over 96 appearances since joining from Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2020. He scored five goals for the club.