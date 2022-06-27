The 22-year-old's two-year deal expired in the summer and although he was offered new terms, he has chosen instead to join the Ammies.

Like Bradford, Salford had a disappointing League Two season last term, but can be expected to be amongst the early promotion contenders in 2022-23.

MOVING ON: Elliot Watt spent two seasons in the Bradford City midfield