Burnley defender Connor Roberts has been denied the opportunity to face his former club Leeds United.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 30-year-old was loaned to Leeds in February 2024, when a division separated the Whites and the Clarets.

He was signed to aid the club’s Championship promotion tilt and made 15 appearances as Daniel Farke’s men reached the play-off final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A permanent move did not materialise after the Wembley defeat to Southampton and Roberts has since done battle with Leeds in Burnley colours.

Burnley boss Scott Parker has provided injury updates ahead of his side's clash with Leeds United. | George Wood/Getty Images

Burnley injury news

However, he will not be doing so on Saturday (October 18) after suffering an injury setback.

Clarets boss Scott Parker said: “Connor has had a setback so it’s looking like a few months before we see him back. He’s a strong character and I am sure he will come through this stronger.”

However, Parker had better news to report regarding Lyle Foster. The forward withdrew from international duty with South Africa with an injury but could potentially feature at Turf Moor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parker said: “It’s better news than we initially thought with Lyle, it’s a dead leg. He travels back today and will be in later on today so we will have a conversation with him to see where he is at.”

Connor Roberts made 15 appearances during his loan spell at Leeds United. | George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds United team news

Leeds have injury problems of their own and will again be without Italian winger Wilfried Gnonto. Daniel James has returned to training but is not in contention to start against Burnley, while Noah Okafor has experienced adductor problems but could still be involved.

Lucas Perri is available for selection between the sticks again but with the Brazilian having not seen match action for weeks, Karl Darlow will start in net.

Farke said: "Several players were able to return back on the training pitch after the international break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad