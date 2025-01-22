Celtic dealt potential blow in pursuit of Leeds United and Middlesbrough-linked attacker
The 21-year-old was recalled from his loan spell at Stockport County at the beginning of the month, having enjoyed a goal-laden stint with the Hatters.
Leeds and Middlesbrough are among those to have been linked with a loan swoop, as are Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday, Derby County and Millwall.
Celtic have been strongly linked with the former England youth international, although reports have suggested the Scottish giants are eyeing a permanent deal.
According to Sky Sports, Villa want to tie Barry down to a new deal in what would be a blow to Celtic’s hopes of a permanent move.
There is also believed to be interest in a permanent switch from France, with Lens reportedly in the race for the versatile forward.
Barry started his career within West Bromwich Albion’s youth system, quickly becoming one of England’s most exciting prospects.
He was lured to Spain by Barcelona and spent a year in their esteemed academy, returning to England a year later to join Villa.
Barry has made just one first-team appearance for Villa, but his latest loan spell has undoubtedly caught the eye of head coach Unai Emery.
