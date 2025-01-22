Aston Villa could reportedly deal a Celtic a blow in their pursuit of Leeds United and Middlesbrough-linked attacker Louie Barry.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 21-year-old was recalled from his loan spell at Stockport County at the beginning of the month, having enjoyed a goal-laden stint with the Hatters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celtic have been strongly linked with the former England youth international, although reports have suggested the Scottish giants are eyeing a permanent deal.

According to Sky Sports, Villa want to tie Barry down to a new deal in what would be a blow to Celtic’s hopes of a permanent move.

Louie Barry enjoyed an impressive loan spell at Stockport County. | Pete Norton/Getty Images

There is also believed to be interest in a permanent switch from France, with Lens reportedly in the race for the versatile forward.

Barry started his career within West Bromwich Albion’s youth system, quickly becoming one of England’s most exciting prospects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was lured to Spain by Barcelona and spent a year in their esteemed academy, returning to England a year later to join Villa.