West Ham United, AFC Bournemouth and Leicester City stars are among the favourites to join Sheffield United before the end of the January transfer window.

This month is a crucial one for the Blades as it could have significant influence on their fate in the Premier League. Chris Wilder’s men sit bottom of the table but there has been renewed optimism in South Yorkshire since he returned to replace Paul Heckingbottom.

They moved quickly to bolster their attack, recruiting forward Ben Brereton Diaz on loan from Villareal early in the window. However, there are still areas to strengthen in the squad and speculation regarding additional incomings remains rife.

Here are the Sports Lens favourites to arrive at Bramall Lane before the end of the window.

Leicester City defender Harry Souttar is among the favourites to join Sheffield United. Image: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Chris Mepham - 5/4

The Wales international has been afforded just two Premier League starts this season, finding competition for places stiff at AFC Bournemouth. He has been linked with the Blades and also mentioned as a potential target for Leeds United.

Mads Kikkenborg - 7/2

24-year-old goalkeeper Kikkenborg plies his trade in the Danish top flight with Lyngby. He was linked with both Sheffield United and Luton Town last month, with both said to have been preparing bids.

An experienced goalkeeper, Ward has not made a single appearance at club level for Leicester City. His only minutes this term have come on the international scene with Wales.

Ben Johnson - 4/1

The West Ham United academy graduate appears to be a wanted man, with Sheffield United and Leeds United both named as interested parties.

Sam Curti s - 5/1

Curtis is a regular in the Irish top flight for St Patrick’s Athletic at just 18. He may be one for the future if the Blades do swoop but is undeniably an exciting talent.

Harry Souttar - 6/1

Leicester City have been ruthlessly impressive in the Championship this season, therefore those on the fringes of Enzo Maresca’s squad have not really been able to complain about a lack of action. Souttar has made just three league appearances this term and a move away from the King Power Stadium could prove beneficial for his career.

Kieffer Moore - 8/1

The imposing forward is a handful to play against but has found himself reduced to a bit-part role under Andoni Iraola at AFC Bournemouth. He was linked with a move to Sheffield United back in the summer transfer window.

Zak Vyner - 8/1

A mainstay of Bristol City’s backline, Vyner is one of the many Championship defenders auditioning well for a future in the top flight.

Mykola Matviyenko - 12/1