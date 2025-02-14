Nearly four months have passed since former Barnsley winger Ryan Kent joined the free agent market.

The 28-year-old left Rangers in the summer of 2023, sparking reports of interest from a raft of clubs across England’s top two tiers.

He instead sought pastures new abroad, joining Turkish giants Fenerbahce. It was a move that did not work out and in October, his contract was terminated by mutual consent.

In the months since, a clutch of clubs have been credited with interest in his services. Leicester City and Crystal Palace have been mentioned as possible suitors, as have Preston North End.

Ryan Kent left Fenerbahce earlier on in the campaign. | YAGIZ GURTUG/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images

Despite reports of interest, the winger is still available to be snapped up as a free agent.

Kent was nurtured within Liverpool’s academy and was loaned to Barnsley for the 2016/17 season, amassing 47 appearances for the Tykes.

While he has not returned to Yorkshire since his Barnsley exit, talk of interest from Leeds United has surfaced on a number of occasions over the years.

Former Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa was believed to be an admirer and with each passing year, Kent’s name is floated as a potential transfer option.

It appears to be a ship that has very much sailed, but Leeds are not the only Yorkshire club to have been linked with Kent in recent years.

Liverpool loaned Ryan Kent to Barnsley for the duration of the 2016/17 campaign. | Tony Johnson

Sheffield United were reported as being keen in 2023, as the end of his time at Rangers drew closer.

At 28, Kent still has a lot to offer and will most likely be keen to make a return from the free agent wilderness sooner rather than later.

Many players who sit on the shelf for long periods find their careers fizzle out, but Kent is arguably far too gifted to follow in their footsteps.

The winter window has officially closed, meaning English clubs can only use the free agent market if they want to bolster their ranks.