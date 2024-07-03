Former Leeds United loanee Eddie Nketiah’s reported £50m price tag has been doubted as transfer speculation continues to surround the Arsenal forward.

Nketiah has been in and out of the Arsenal side ever since his loan spell at Leeds in the 2019/20 season. There have been spells in which he has featured regularly, but he has been unable to nail down a regular starting spot.

His lack of starts last term, coupled with Arsenal’s search for a new frontman, has led many to believe he may seek pastures new this summer. A host of clubs have been linked with a swoop for the 25-year-old, who has been on Arsenal's books for nearly a decade.

Eddie Nketiah notched five goals during his loan spell at Leeds United. Image: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Speaking to CaughtOffside, reporter Charles Watts has relayed talk of interest in the forward but doubted whether Arsenal could fetch the mooted £50m figure for his signature.

He said: “A possible price tag of £50m for Eddie Nketiah has been a big discussion point over the last week or so. I have to admit though, I’m a bit sceptical about that figure.

“Arsenal are open to offers for Nketiah and I’ve always felt like this will be the summer that he does leave the club. I struggle to see someone paying £50m for him though. That just feels a bit too high for me, although from Arsenal’s point of view it makes sense to value him as high as possible when it comes to any negotiations.

“It’s simple business really, but I’ve not been told that the £50m figure is accurate. Nketiah is a decent player though and I do think Arsenal should be getting good money for him this summer.”