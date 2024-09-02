It was a hectic summer at Leeds, as their failure to clinch promotion to the Premier League attracted vultures to the Elland Road door. The Whites lost some key players, with Archie Gray, Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter among those to depart.

There were some eye-catching additions made and fans were delighted to see Joe Rodon return on a permanent deal after his impressive loan spell. However, there was pressure on Leeds to recruit in the dying embers of the window.

While supporters welcomed the arrivals, there was concern about the club’s failure to sign a new number 10. Whites boss Daniel Farke had made his desire for one clear, although still led the club to a win over Hull City at the weekend.

Although regular deals cannot be pushed through, Leeds do have the option of signing fee agents. Here are 17 unattached players Leeds could sign outside of the window.

