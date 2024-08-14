Hull City, Aston Villa and Leicester City men are among the frontrunners to join Middlesbrough in the summer transfer window.

After falling short of the reaching the Championship play-offs last term, Michael Carrick’s side are looking to be among the promotion contenders this time around.

While new faces have arrived, there has not been a comprehensive revamp at the Riverside so far this summer. Experienced defender Luke Ayling has penned a permanent deal, having joined on loan from Leeds United in January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Delano Burgzorg has also been signed to bolster the attack after spending last season on loan at Huddersfield Town. The midfield has been strengthened with the capture of Aidan Morris, who has joined from MLS side Columbus Crew.

Cameron Archer is back at Aston Villa, having spent last season at Sheffield United. Image: Christian Hofer/Getty Images

However, the club’s most recent summer signing is arguably their most eye-catching. A permanent deal has been struck for young winger Micah Hamilton, who featured under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City last season.

Middlesbrough kicked off their Championship campaign with a win at the weekend but further transfer business does not appear unlikely. Here are the Sports Talk Philly frontrunners to join Middlesbrough before close of play in the window.

Tommy Conway - 6/4

Middlesbrough have been strongly linked with the forward, who plies his trade with Bristol City. An exciting young attacker, the 22-year-old won his first Scotland cap earlier this year.

Ryan Giles - 2/1

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The attacking full-back only recently joined Hull City on a permanent basis following a loan stint at the MKM Stadium. However, he has been linked with a return to Middlesbrough, who he represented during the 2022/23 season.

Rachid Ghezzal - 5/1

Three years have passed since the midfielder left Leicester City for Turkish side Besiktas. At 32, he is now available to snap up as a free agent.

Cameron Archer - 13/2

A former Middlesbrough loanee, Archer displayed razor-sharp instincts in front of goal during his stint at the Riverside. After a season at Sheffield United, Archer is back in Aston Villa’s ranks.

Sheyi Ojo - 7/1

The winger boasts a wealth of Championship experience and is available on the free agent market after leaving Cardiff City.

Marc Albrighton - 8/1

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Albrighton is currently unattached following his Leicester City departure. The winger, who can also operate as a wing-back, left the Foxes after a decade of service to the club.

Tom Cannon - 10/1