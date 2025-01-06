Hull City, Leeds United and Bradford City are among the clubs featured in our latest transfer news round-up.

The winter window may still be in its infancy, but is already proving eventful. An array of deals have already been done, while the rumour mill is in overdrive.

Here are the latest transfer headlines on Monday, January 6, 2025.

Hull City close in on midfielder

Matt Crooks is closing in on a move from Real Salt Lake to Hull City, reports have claimed. The 30-year-old counts the likes of Rotherham United and Middlesbrough among his former clubs and started his career at Huddersfield Town.

Matt Crooks left Middlesbrough for Real Salt Lake last year. | ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

Bradford City duo depart

Bradford City have announced the departures of defender Cheick Diabate and midfielder Corry Evans.

The former has been recalled from his loan spell by Exeter City, while the latter has departed following the expiry of his contract.

Leeds United forward weighing up options

Joe Gelhardt is reportedly weighing up his options as he prepares to leave Leeds United on loan this month.

The forward has made just two substitute appearances in the Championship this season and has been linked with the likes of Portsmouth, Queens Park Rangers and Plymouth Argyle.

Joe Gelhardt has been strongly linked with a move away from Leeds United. | Tony Johnson

Sheffield United eye experienced defender

Norwich City veteran Grant Hanley is thought to be on Sheffield United’s radar as they look to replace the injured Harry Souttar.

Hanley is a three-time Championship title winner but has found opportunities limited at Carrow Road this term.

Leeds United and Sheffield keen on Nottingham Forest man

Nottingham Forest’s Andrew Omobamidele has reportedly attracted interest from Leeds United and Sheffield United.

Championship table-toppers Leeds are believed to have entered talks over a deal for the Republic of Ireland international.

Derby County hoping to land attacker eyed by Yorkshire quartet

Leeds United, Sheffield United, Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday have all been linked with Aston Villa’s Louie Barry.

However, Derby County are reportedly looking to push on with a loan move and secure the attacker’s signature.

He is back at Villa Park after an explosive loan spell at Stockport County, during which he struck 15 goals in League One.

Huddersfield Town confirm departure of homegrown forward

Kieran Phillips has completed a permanent move from Huddersfield Town to Scottish outfit Ross County.