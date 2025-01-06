Hull City close in, Leeds United man set for exit and Bradford City duo depart - transfer latest
The winter window may still be in its infancy, but is already proving eventful. An array of deals have already been done, while the rumour mill is in overdrive.
Here are the latest transfer headlines on Monday, January 6, 2025.
Hull City close in on midfielder
Matt Crooks is closing in on a move from Real Salt Lake to Hull City, reports have claimed. The 30-year-old counts the likes of Rotherham United and Middlesbrough among his former clubs and started his career at Huddersfield Town.
Bradford City duo depart
Bradford City have announced the departures of defender Cheick Diabate and midfielder Corry Evans.
The former has been recalled from his loan spell by Exeter City, while the latter has departed following the expiry of his contract.
Leeds United forward weighing up options
Joe Gelhardt is reportedly weighing up his options as he prepares to leave Leeds United on loan this month.
The forward has made just two substitute appearances in the Championship this season and has been linked with the likes of Portsmouth, Queens Park Rangers and Plymouth Argyle.
Sheffield United eye experienced defender
Norwich City veteran Grant Hanley is thought to be on Sheffield United’s radar as they look to replace the injured Harry Souttar.
Hanley is a three-time Championship title winner but has found opportunities limited at Carrow Road this term.
Leeds United and Sheffield keen on Nottingham Forest man
Nottingham Forest’s Andrew Omobamidele has reportedly attracted interest from Leeds United and Sheffield United.
Championship table-toppers Leeds are believed to have entered talks over a deal for the Republic of Ireland international.
Derby County hoping to land attacker eyed by Yorkshire quartet
Leeds United, Sheffield United, Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday have all been linked with Aston Villa’s Louie Barry.
However, Derby County are reportedly looking to push on with a loan move and secure the attacker’s signature.
He is back at Villa Park after an explosive loan spell at Stockport County, during which he struck 15 goals in League One.
Huddersfield Town confirm departure of homegrown forward
Kieran Phillips has completed a permanent move from Huddersfield Town to Scottish outfit Ross County.
The switch follows a productive loan spell in the United States with Sacramento Republic, who are also owned by Terriers chairman Kevin Nagle.
