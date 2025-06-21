Hull City have made three new signings since the end of the 2024/25 season - and appointed a new head coach.

After being taken to the brink of the play-offs by Liam Rosenior, the Tigers were hoping to challenge at the Championship summit under Tim Walter last term.

Walter’s tenure proved short-lived and he was replaced by Ruben Selles, who had to steer Hull to safety in the second tier.

Survival was not enough to satisfy the Hull hierarchy and Selles was jettisoned, with Sergej Jakirovic now at the helm.

Sergej Jakirovic is now at the Hull City helm. | Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images

Since Gustavo Puerta’s loan deal was made permanent, Hull have made three further additions to their ranks.

Dillon Phillips and Semi Ajayi have arrived from Rotherham United and West Bromwich Albion respectively, while Moroccan midfielder Reda Laalaoui has joined from FUS Rabat.

There will almost certainly be more signings made at the MKM Stadium - and AI has been asked to predict who the new faces might be.

Experienced frontman brought on board

Hull City are among the Championship clubs to have been linked with Oli McBurnie, who looks set to leave Las Palmas after just one season at the Spanish club.

The Tigers have been backed to win the race for the Scotland-capped frontman on a free transfer.

McBurnie’s appeal to Championship clubs is clear, as he has proven himself capable of being a nuisance for defenders in the second tier.

He helped Sheffield United seal promotion to the Premier League in 2023 and that experience could prove incredibly useful.

John Lundstram represented Sheffield United between 2017 and 2021. | OLI SCARFF/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Former Sheffield United midfielder arrives

Hull have also been tipped to recruit one of McBurnie’s former Sheffield United teammates, midfielder John Lundstram, in a £1m deal.

The 31-year-old is a seasoned operator and was part of the Blades squad that surged into the top half of the Premier League in the 2019/20 season.

He currently plies his trade in Turkey with Trabzonspor - but has been reported as a potential target for the Tigers.

Winger joins in £3.5m deal

Left-field signings are hardly uncommon at Hull and AI believes the Tigers could swoop for Dinamo Zagreb winger Arbër Hoxha.

The 26-year-old is a left-sided winger and has represented both Kosovo and Albania at international level.

AI has indicated £3.5m could be enough to make Hoxha a Hull player.

Crystal Palace loanee lands

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi may not have lit up the Championship with Sheffield United last season, but the winger remains an exciting talent.

He is due back at his parent club Crystal Palace this summer but a loan move back to the Championship does not appear implausible.

