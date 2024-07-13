Leeds United eye Sheffield United man, Sheffield Wednesday recruit and Hull City dealt blow - transfer latest
The summer window is now in full flow and deals are being struck across the pyramid. Fans are also keeping a close eye on the rumour mill, which is turning at pace.
Here are the latest transfer headlines on Saturday, July 13.
Leeds United eye Sheffield United defender
Leeds United are reportedly set to make a move for Sheffield United defender Jayden Bogle. An attack-minded right-back, Bogle has been at Bramall Lane since 2019.
Archie Gray filled the right-back slot at Elland Road for most of last season but has since left for Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.
Sheffield Wednesday sign former Premier League midfielder
Former Premier League midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah has been unveiled as Sheffield Wednesday’s ninth signing of the summer window. The 29-year-old, who was capped by England in 2018, has joined on a free transfer from West Bromwich Albion.
In his first in-house interview, he said: “I’m super excited. I’m ready for the challenge. I’m looking forward to meeting the fans and playing at such a historic stadium.”
Hull City dealt transfer blow as Sheffield United set to win race
Sheffield United are reportedly set to beat Hull City in the race to sign Kieffer Moore from AFC Bournemouth. Both are said to be admirers of the frontman, who it is claimed will join the Blades in a deal worth £2m.
Bradford City reunion at Morecambe
Luke Hendrie has joined League Two outfit Morecambe after being released by Bradford City. The move has reunited him with his former Bantams boss Derek Adams.
The Shrimps have also handed terms to former Sheffield United and Rotherham United forward Jordan Slew.
New home for ex-Doncaster Rovers loan star
Cambridge United have signed former Doncaster Rovers loanee Taylor Richards on a season-long loan deal. He has found opportunities limited at Queens Park Rangers but will be hoping for more minutes in League One.
After putting pen to paper, he said: “I am very excited. It’s a big opportunity for me to come here and play some football - I just want to get out there and show what I can do.”
