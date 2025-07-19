Leeds United strike agreement as Hull City and Barnsley FC confirm exits - transfer news round-up
July is always a busy month in the footballing calendar, as clubs step up their preparations for the season ahead.
With clubs now involved in pre-season friendlies, the need to get new faces on board grows greater.
Deals are being struck across the pyramid and there is plenty of business being conducted right here in Yorkshire.
Here are the latest transfer headlines on Saturday, July 19, 2025.
Leeds United strike agreement
Leeds United have reportedly reached an agreement with Bundesliga outfit Hoffenheim over midfielder Anton Stach.
The 26-year-old features prominently on the wishlist at Elland Road and it appears the Whites are set to land their target.
He will reportedly head to England for a medical, with Leeds expected to pay a fee in excess of £17.3m.
Hull City confirm defender departure
Long-serving defender Sean McLoughlin has left Hull City to join Blackburn Rovers for an undisclosed fee.
The 28-year-old was a key figure for the Tigers last term, helping to keep the club afloat in the Championship.
However, after six years at the MKM Stadium, the Irish defender has penned a two-year deal at Ewood Park.
Rotherham United snap up midfielder
After a successful trial at the New York Stadium, midfielder Dru Yearwood has joined League One outfit Rotherham United.
The 25-year-old, who represented Southend United and Brentford in the EFL before moving to the United States, left Nashville last year.
He has now landed a one-year deal in South Yorkshire and there is an option for the contract to be extended by a further 12 months.
Barnsley loan out forward
Max Watters has left Barnsley to join Scottish Premiership side Dundee United on a season-long loan deal.
The 26-year-old has been on the books at Oakwell since 2023, but will spend the 2025/26 campaign north of the border.
The forward said: “I’m over the moon, I’m really excited to get going. I’ve been excited about the move since I first heard about it and it’s just good to be here now.
“Obviously, the Scottish league, I don’t know much about it. Speaking to the manager the other day, that really excited me, and the ambition of the club, and the big fanbase, everything’s just excited me about it.”
Forward makes left-field move after Huddersfield Town exit
Towering frontman Kyle Hudlin has joined Vietnamese champions Thep Xanh Nam Dinh after departing Huddersfield Town.
The Terriers loaned the 6ft 9ins forward to Newport County last season and he registered six goals in League Two.
With opportunities appearing limited at the John Smith’s Stadium, his contract was terminated by mutual consent last month.
