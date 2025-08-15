Leeds United, Hull City and Sheffield United feature in our latest transfer news round-up.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has been another busy day in the summer transfer window, as clubs continue to work tirelessly to improve their squads.

Clubs in the Championship, League One and League Two have all started their seasons, with the Premier League returning this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the return of competitive fixtures rarely stems the flow of transfer dealings.

Here are the latest transfer headlines on Friday, August 15, 2025.

Leeds United sign England-capped marksman

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been unveiled as Leeds United’s latest addition following his Everton departure.

The 28-year-old, who started his career with Sheffield United, recently left Everton after a decade of service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has now penned a three-year deal at Elland Road and is eligible to make his debut against the Toffees on Monday (August 18).

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has joined Leeds United after leaving Everton. | Michael Regan/Getty Images

Hull City recruit winger

Hull City have moved to secure the services of Nigerian winger David Akintola.

The wideman was available on the free agent market after departing Turkish outfit Çaykur Rizespor at the end of the 2024/25 season. He has signed a two-year deal at the MKM Stadium.

Akintola said: “Growing up in Nigeria, everybody watches the Premier League. Hull have played in the Premier League before, so it’s a team I’ve known about for a very long time. Having the opportunity to play here now is a big privilege and I’m grateful.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield United in talks over defender

Sheffield United are reportedly in talks over a deal to sign defender Bobby Thomas from Coventry City.

It has been suggested the Blades are willing to pay £8m to secure the services of the centre-back.

No stranger to Yorkshire, Thomas spent the 2022/23 campaign on loan at Barnsley from Burnley.

Middlesbrough close in on midfielder

Manchester City prodigy Sverre Nypan is believed to be closing in on a loan move to Middlesbrough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 18-year-old arrived on British shores in June, moving from Rosenborg in his native Norway for a reported £12.5m.

He now appears set for a spell in the Championship, with Middlesbrough thought to be closing in on the completion of a deal.

Sverre Nypan was a key figure for Rosenborg despite his tender age. | OLE MARTIN WOLD/NTB/AFP via Getty Images

Huddersfield Town loan out frontman

Injury-plagued forward Rhys Healey has joined Barrow on loan from Huddersfield Town.

The 30-year-old has been ravaged by injuries since his move to the Terriers from Watford in 2024. He will now spend the 2025/26 campaign in League Two as he looks to get his career back on track.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad