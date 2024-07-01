Leeds United, Huddersfield Town and Sheffield United are among the clubs featured in the latest transfer news round-up.

The end of June is often the catalyst for an uptick in transfer activity, as contracts end and pre-season preparations begin. It has been a busy day of transfer headlines in Yorkshire and here is the latest round-up for Monday, July 1.

Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur in talks

Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly in advanced talks about deals for Archie Gray and Joe Rodon. Gray is understood to be Tottenham-bound, with a fee in the region of £40m thought to be on the table. Gray appeared Brentford-bound over the weekend but Leeds turned down a bid from the Bees.

Joe Rodon spent last season on loan at Leeds United. Image: Ed Sykes/Getty Images

Rodon, meanwhile, is said to be closing in on a return to Elland Road in a separate deal for around £10m. The Wales international was a rock at the back for Leeds last season, striking up impressive partnerships with Pascal Struijk and Ethan Ampadu.

Huddersfield Town dealt transfer blow

Huddersfield Town appear set to lose out to Birmingham City in the race to sign Alfie May from Charlton Athletic. The Terriers have been linked with the Addicks marksman but reports have suggested he is closing in on a move to St Andrew’s.

Sheffield United stalwart seeks pastures new

John Egan has left Sheffield United following the expiry of his contract. In a statement, the Republic of Ireland international said: "To Sheffield United, it's hard to put into words how special the last six years at Sheffield United have been for me, my family and friends.”

Nottingham Forest have been linked with the defender, who is now available to be snapped up as a free agent.

No Bradford City reunion for Charlie Wyke

Carlisle United have brought Charlie Wyke back to the club following his departure from Wigan Athletic. Bradford City had been linked with a swoop for the marksman, but he has instead returned to another one of his former clubs.

Carlisle manager Paul Simpson said: "As you can imagine, I'm absolutely delighted to get Charlie back into the club. It's something that has been talked about for a while."

Hull City winger eyed

Ambitious League One outfits Birmingham City and Wrexham are reportedly battling Millwall for the signature of Hull City winger Ryan Longman. The former Brighton & Hove Albion spent last season on loan at The Den, racking up 35 appearances in the Championship.

Barnsley midfielder not heading back to Sunderland

Sunderland have not taken up their option to turn Barnsley midfielder Callum Styles’ loan deal permanent. The Hungary international ended last season on loan at the Stadium of Light but will not be representing the club next term.

