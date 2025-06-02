Leeds United, Sheffield United and Hull City are among the clubs featured in our latest transfer news round-up.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The summer transfer window is officially open - for now.

To allow for clubs participating in the Club World Cup to recruit, the window has been temporary opened and will remain open for a further nine days.

It will then be closed until June 16, when it will open again and allow for business to be conducted until September 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While it may be early days, the rumour mill is turning at pace and transfer speculation is becoming increasingly difficult to avoid.

Here are the latest transfer headlines from across Yorkshire on Monday, June 2, 2025.

Leeds United eye prolific forward

Leeds United are reportedly among the clubs to have expressed interest in signing prolific frontman Davie Selke.

The 30-year-old recently helped Hamburg seal promotion to the Bundesliga, weighing in with 22 league goals over the course of the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His exploits do not appear to have gone unnoticed, with Leeds, West Ham United and Fulham believed to have taken interest.

RB Leipizig, one of Selke’s former clubs, are also though to be keen and in pole position to sign him as a free agent if he leaves Hamburg.

Davie Selke of Hamburg has been linked with Leeds United. | Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Sheffield United and Hull City target attacker

Oli McBurnie only swapped Sheffield United for Las Palmas last year, but is already being linked with a return to Bramall Lane.

The Blades are reportedly interested in the 28-year-old, who has suffered relegation in his maiden La Liga campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hull have also been credited with interest in the Scotland international, as have Celta Vigo and another of his former clubs in Swansea City.

Oli McBurnie made 159 appearances during his time at Sheffield United. | Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Huddersfield Town want to recruit coach

A former Hull City and Barnsley defender is reportedly wanted at Huddersfield Town - but not as a player.

Paul McShane, who is currently the professional development phase coach at Manchester United, is thought to be wanted by Lee Grant as part of the coaching team at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Grant ended his playing career an understudy goalkeeper at Old Trafford, while McShane ended his as a player-coach in the under-21s set up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul McShane currently coaches in Manchester United's youth system. | Manchester United/Manchester United via Getty Images

Leeds United interested in England-capped goalkeeper

Newcastle United goalkeeper Nick Pope is thought to be in the sights of newly-promoted Leeds United.

During their title-winning Championship campaign, Leeds demoted Illan Meslier from his role as the club’s first-choice goalkeeper.

The club are now believed to be on the hunt for a new stopper and have been linked with a move for Pope.