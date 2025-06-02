Leeds United target prolific forward as Sheffield United and Hull City eye international - transfer latest
The summer transfer window is officially open - for now.
To allow for clubs participating in the Club World Cup to recruit, the window has been temporary opened and will remain open for a further nine days.
It will then be closed until June 16, when it will open again and allow for business to be conducted until September 1.
While it may be early days, the rumour mill is turning at pace and transfer speculation is becoming increasingly difficult to avoid.
Here are the latest transfer headlines from across Yorkshire on Monday, June 2, 2025.
Leeds United eye prolific forward
Leeds United are reportedly among the clubs to have expressed interest in signing prolific frontman Davie Selke.
The 30-year-old recently helped Hamburg seal promotion to the Bundesliga, weighing in with 22 league goals over the course of the campaign.
His exploits do not appear to have gone unnoticed, with Leeds, West Ham United and Fulham believed to have taken interest.
RB Leipizig, one of Selke’s former clubs, are also though to be keen and in pole position to sign him as a free agent if he leaves Hamburg.
Sheffield United and Hull City target attacker
Oli McBurnie only swapped Sheffield United for Las Palmas last year, but is already being linked with a return to Bramall Lane.
The Blades are reportedly interested in the 28-year-old, who has suffered relegation in his maiden La Liga campaign.
Hull have also been credited with interest in the Scotland international, as have Celta Vigo and another of his former clubs in Swansea City.
Huddersfield Town want to recruit coach
A former Hull City and Barnsley defender is reportedly wanted at Huddersfield Town - but not as a player.
Paul McShane, who is currently the professional development phase coach at Manchester United, is thought to be wanted by Lee Grant as part of the coaching team at the John Smith’s Stadium.
Grant ended his playing career an understudy goalkeeper at Old Trafford, while McShane ended his as a player-coach in the under-21s set up.
Leeds United interested in England-capped goalkeeper
Newcastle United goalkeeper Nick Pope is thought to be in the sights of newly-promoted Leeds United.
During their title-winning Championship campaign, Leeds demoted Illan Meslier from his role as the club’s first-choice goalkeeper.
The club are now believed to be on the hunt for a new stopper and have been linked with a move for Pope.
Reports have indicated the 33-year-old could depart St James’ Park if the Magpies sign James Trafford from Burnley.
