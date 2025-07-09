Leeds United, Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday are among the clubs featured in our latest transfer news round-up.

Transfer window activity across Yorkshire is showing no sign of slowing down, with clubs working tirelessly to add to their squads.

Deals are being done and talks are being held up and down the country, all while speculation runs wild.

Here are the latest transfer headlines on Wednesday, July 9, 2025.

Leeds United want playmaker

Leeds United reportedly want to sign playmaker Emi Buendia on a loan-to-buy deal from Aston Villa.

The Whites targeted Buendia in the last summer window, only to find the 28-year-old unwilling to drop back in the Championship.

It has been claimed Leeds remain keen on Buendia and want to sign him on a loan deal featuring an option to buy.

Buendia, an Argentina-capped creator, thrived under Whites boss Daniel Farke when the pair worked together at Norwich City.

Aston Villa's Emi Buendia is reportedly of interest to Leeds United. | Morgan Harlow/Getty Images

Sheffield United forward set for pastures new

Rhian Brewster is said to be unlikely to sign a new contract at Sheffield United.

The 25-year-old joined the Blades in a £23.5m deal from Liverpool five years ago, but has managed just nine goals for the club.

He is now technically a free agent and it has been claimed he is likely to seek pastures new. Sunderland, West Bromwich Albion and Preston North End have all been linked.

Sheffield Wednesday attacker attracts admirers

A host of clubs are believed to be admirers of Sheffield Wednesday forward Josh Windass.

The 31-year-old has been one of Wednesday’s key figures in recent years, although speculation regarding his future has repeatedly surfaced.

With the Owls embroiled in financial turmoil, it has been suggested the likes of Wrexham, Rangers, Norwich City, Derby County and Coventry City are interested.

Josh Windass has been a key figure for Sheffield Wednesday in recent years. | George Wood/Getty Images

Middlesbrough midfielder in-demand

Hayden Hackney has developed at a swift rate in Middlesbrough’s midfield and appears to have a raft of admirers.

Sky Sports have claimed Everton have been making checks on the 23-year-old as they look to strengthen ahead of the new season.

However, the England youth international is also believed to have attracted interest from Fulham, Crystal Palace, Brentford and West Ham United.

Huddersfield Town land defender

Huddersfield Town have bolstered their defensive ranks with the permanent signing of Jack Whatmough from Preston North End.

The Terriers have paid an undisclosed fee for the services of the centre-back, who boasts a wealth of EFL experience.

The 28-year-old said: “I’m really excited about this move, and I knew that this was the right club to join after speaking to manager Lee Grant about the ambition he had for this season and beyond.

Jack Whatmough has joined Huddersfield Town from Preston North End. | Jess Hornby/Getty Images

“I’ve played in successful, promotion-winning teams before, and know the commitment and desire it takes from everyone within the group to make that happen.

“I don’t think it’s any secret that the club want to be back in the Championship next season, so that’s a goal I share and pressure I’m looking forward to thriving from.

“The supporters here have always been impressive as an opposition player, and I’m looking forward to being on their side going forward. This is a big club that’s aiming high, so I couldn’t be happier to be here."

Hull City defender eyed

Blackburn Rovers are reportedly interested in Hull City’s Cody Drameh as a potential replacement for Callum Brittain.

There has been talk of Brittain potentially leaving Ewood Park and Drameh is said to have been identified as a potential target.