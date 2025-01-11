Predicting how Yorkshire clubs such as Leeds United, Sheffield United and Middlesbrough will act in the transfer window is often difficult.

Clubs keep their cards increasingly close to their chests, while managers making emphatic statements of intent in public is not seen as regularly in the modern era.

However, transfer windows remain an exciting time for fans as their clubs assess how to make sure they are well-placed to reach their goals.

The Yorkshire Post have asked ChatGPT to predict a signing each of the Championship’s five Yorkshire clubs will make.

Leeds United

Daniel Farke has been among the most coy managers when it comes to discussing potential transfer activity.

He has emphasised the importance of not acting on impulses and has defended Illan Meslier in the wake of high-profile errors.

However, reports have linked the Whites with a swoop for Nottingham Forest’s Andrew Omobamidele. The defender played under Farke at Norwich City but has seen little action since his £11m move to the City Ground in 2023.

Reports have even suggested Forest are open to offers for the 22-year-old, who has also been linked with Sheffield United.

ChatGPT has predicted Leeds will tie up a deal for Omobamidele, with his attributes and young age among the reasons cited.

Sheffield United

If reports are to believed, Ben Brereton Diaz is heading back to Bramall Lane. The Chile international was a bright spark in a dismal campaign for the Blades last term, but his loan move was not made permanent.

Ben Brereton Diaz has been linked with a move from Southampton to Sheffield United. | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Southampton borrowed his services from Villareal in the summer but he has struggled to emulate his Bramall Lane exploits at St Mary’s.

ChatGPT believes a reunion could be on the cards, with the 25-year-old someone who could add “much-needed firepower”.

Middlesbrough

A clutch of Championship clubs are believed to be on the trail of Aston Villa’s Louie Barry - but Middlesbrough have been backed to land him.

The 21-year-old was recently recalled from a loan spell at Stockport County, with a temporary switch to the Championship now appearing possible.

ChatGPT believes the loan capture of Barry would “align with Middlesbrough’s strategy to invest in young talent capable of making an immediate impact”.

Sheffield Wednesday

A recent report indicated Wednesday had lodged a bid for Australian forward Thomas Waddingham, although cold water has since been thrown on the claim.

However, it was not stated that the Owls are definitely not interested in the 19-year-old, who has shown plenty of promise in the A-League with Brisbane Roar.

Queens Park Rangers have also been linked with the teenage marksman, while Middlesbrough were reported as admirers last month.

ChatGPT has suggested Waddingham stands out as a “plausible and strategic acquisition” for the Owls.

Brisbane Roar's Thomas Waddingham has been linked with a move to the Championship. | Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Hull City

The current window is of great importance to Hull City, who have a mid-season rebuild on their hands following a disastrous first half of the campaign.

Ruben Selles is now at the helm and the Tigers have been linked with a number of interesting figures. Among them is Brazilian playmaker Lincoln, who plies his trade in Turkey with Fenerbahce.