Leeds United talks advance, Barnsley agree deal and Hull City dealt blow - transfer latest

Leeds United, Barnsley and Hull City are among the clubs featured in the latest transfer news round-up.

The summer transfer window is always chaotic and this year has been no exception. Deals are being struck across the board, while the rumour mill is turning at speed.

With the beginning of the 2024/25 season approaching, clubs are becoming keener to conduct business and there has been plenty of the drama fans have become accustomed to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here are the latest transfer headlines on Wednesday, July 31, 2024.

Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville could be set for a return to the Premier League. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds United talisman talks at ‘advanced’ stage

West Ham United are reportedly in advanced talks about a deal for Leeds United talisman Crysencio Summerville. Arguably one of the most in-demand players in Europe, Summerville has attracted plenty of attention since becoming a talismanic figure for Leeds. He was crowned Championship Player of the Season earlier this year, having shone for the Whites in their march to the play-off final.

Barnsley ‘agree deal’ for defender

Barnsley have reportedly agreed a deal with Blackburn Rovers for defender Georgie Gent. The 20-year-old cut his teeth within Manchester City’s academy, joining Blackburn’s youth system in 2019. He moved into the professional game in 2022 and gained experience with a loan spell at Motherwell last season.

Despite delivering impressive displays for Blackburn at youth level, he looks set to depart Ewood Park on a permanent basis.

Hull City deal ‘hijacked’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coventry City have reportedly hijacked Hull City’s move for West Bromwich Albion forward Brandon Thomas-Asante.

The 25-year-old appeared destined for a move to the MKM Stadium when reports indicated a £3m deal had been agreed between the Tigers and the Baggies. However, the Sky Blues are said to have caused a late twist.

Former Sheffield Wednesday and Middlesbrough man ‘agrees’ deal

Blackburn Rovers have reportedly agreed a deal to sign former Sheffield Wednesday, Middlesbrough and Sheffield United defender Danny Batth following his Norwich City exit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 33-year-old was released by the Canaries at the end of last season after a season on the books at Carrow Road. He has reportedly spent time training with Wolverhampton Wanderers under-21s but could be set for a return to senior football.

West Bromwich Albion ‘poised’ to sign former Barnsley frontman