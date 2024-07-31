Leeds United talks advance, Barnsley agree deal and Hull City dealt blow - transfer latest
The summer transfer window is always chaotic and this year has been no exception. Deals are being struck across the board, while the rumour mill is turning at speed.
With the beginning of the 2024/25 season approaching, clubs are becoming keener to conduct business and there has been plenty of the drama fans have become accustomed to.
Here are the latest transfer headlines on Wednesday, July 31, 2024.
Leeds United talisman talks at ‘advanced’ stage
West Ham United are reportedly in advanced talks about a deal for Leeds United talisman Crysencio Summerville. Arguably one of the most in-demand players in Europe, Summerville has attracted plenty of attention since becoming a talismanic figure for Leeds. He was crowned Championship Player of the Season earlier this year, having shone for the Whites in their march to the play-off final.
Barnsley ‘agree deal’ for defender
Barnsley have reportedly agreed a deal with Blackburn Rovers for defender Georgie Gent. The 20-year-old cut his teeth within Manchester City’s academy, joining Blackburn’s youth system in 2019. He moved into the professional game in 2022 and gained experience with a loan spell at Motherwell last season.
Despite delivering impressive displays for Blackburn at youth level, he looks set to depart Ewood Park on a permanent basis.
Hull City deal ‘hijacked’
Coventry City have reportedly hijacked Hull City’s move for West Bromwich Albion forward Brandon Thomas-Asante.
The 25-year-old appeared destined for a move to the MKM Stadium when reports indicated a £3m deal had been agreed between the Tigers and the Baggies. However, the Sky Blues are said to have caused a late twist.
Former Sheffield Wednesday and Middlesbrough man ‘agrees’ deal
Blackburn Rovers have reportedly agreed a deal to sign former Sheffield Wednesday, Middlesbrough and Sheffield United defender Danny Batth following his Norwich City exit.
The 33-year-old was released by the Canaries at the end of last season after a season on the books at Carrow Road. He has reportedly spent time training with Wolverhampton Wanderers under-21s but could be set for a return to senior football.
West Bromwich Albion ‘poised’ to sign former Barnsley frontman
West Bromwich Albion are reportedly poised to sign forward Devante Cole following his Barnsley departure. A number of senior figures left Barnsley at the end of the season, with Cole among them. He was out of contract at Oakwell and has been a free agent ever since his exit, although appears set for a return to the game.
