Leeds United are closing to beating Fulham, West Ham United and Nottingham Forest to the signature of Mehdi Taremi, a report has claimed.

It has been widely reported that Leeds are looking for a new number nine to beef up their attacking options for the 2025/26 season.

Joel Piroe and Lukas Nmecha are the only senior forwards at Daniel Farke’s disposal, with the talented but untested Harry Gray a back-up option.

Mehdi Taremi has won 94 caps at senior level for Iran. | KARIM JAAFAR/AFP via Getty Images

Mehdi Taremi to Leeds United move mooted

Taremi is among the frontmen to have been linked with the Whites and according to report in Italy, he is nearing a move to West Yorkshire.

Corriere dello Sport have claimed Leeds are overpowering a trio of Premier League rivals in a battle to land the 94-cap Iran international.

He only joined Inter Milan from Porto last year, but has been unable to find the net regularly for the Serie A giants.

Taremi turned 33 last month but does boast impressive pedigree, having shone on the international stage and in European competitions.

He was particularly impressive at Porto, registering 91 goals over the course of 182 appearances between 2020 and 2024.

Mehdi Taremi joined Inter Milan from Porto last year. | FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP via Getty Images

Leeds United’s summer business

Much of the business conducted at Elland Road this summer has centred around solidity. As it stands, Nmecha is the only outwardly attacking new signing.

It remains to be seen whether Piroe will cut it at Premier League level, while Nmecha is also yet to prove himself in England’s top flight.

