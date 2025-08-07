Leeds United 'close' to beating Fulham, West Ham United and Nottingham Forest to 94-cap forward Mehdi Taremi
It has been widely reported that Leeds are looking for a new number nine to beef up their attacking options for the 2025/26 season.
Patrick Bamford has been told he is free to leave, while Mateo Joseph has requested a move away from Elland Road.
Joel Piroe and Lukas Nmecha are the only senior forwards at Daniel Farke’s disposal, with the talented but untested Harry Gray a back-up option.
Mehdi Taremi to Leeds United move mooted
Taremi is among the frontmen to have been linked with the Whites and according to report in Italy, he is nearing a move to West Yorkshire.
Corriere dello Sport have claimed Leeds are overpowering a trio of Premier League rivals in a battle to land the 94-cap Iran international.
He only joined Inter Milan from Porto last year, but has been unable to find the net regularly for the Serie A giants.
Taremi turned 33 last month but does boast impressive pedigree, having shone on the international stage and in European competitions.
He was particularly impressive at Porto, registering 91 goals over the course of 182 appearances between 2020 and 2024.
Leeds United’s summer business
Much of the business conducted at Elland Road this summer has centred around solidity. As it stands, Nmecha is the only outwardly attacking new signing.
It remains to be seen whether Piroe will cut it at Premier League level, while Nmecha is also yet to prove himself in England’s top flight.
Farke will need options aplenty in the number nine role and it remains to be seen whether Taremi will be one of them.
The club had been linked with Chelsea’s Marc Guiu, but the Spain youth international has completed a season-long loan move to Sunderland.
