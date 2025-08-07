Leeds United 'close' to beating Fulham, West Ham United and Nottingham Forest to 94-cap forward Mehdi Taremi

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 7th Aug 2025, 11:36 BST
Leeds United are closing to beating Fulham, West Ham United and Nottingham Forest to the signature of Mehdi Taremi, a report has claimed.

It has been widely reported that Leeds are looking for a new number nine to beef up their attacking options for the 2025/26 season.

Patrick Bamford has been told he is free to leave, while Mateo Joseph has requested a move away from Elland Road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Joel Piroe and Lukas Nmecha are the only senior forwards at Daniel Farke’s disposal, with the talented but untested Harry Gray a back-up option.

Mehdi Taremi has won 94 caps at senior level for Iran.placeholder image
Mehdi Taremi has won 94 caps at senior level for Iran. | KARIM JAAFAR/AFP via Getty Images

Mehdi Taremi to Leeds United move mooted

Taremi is among the frontmen to have been linked with the Whites and according to report in Italy, he is nearing a move to West Yorkshire.

Corriere dello Sport have claimed Leeds are overpowering a trio of Premier League rivals in a battle to land the 94-cap Iran international.

He only joined Inter Milan from Porto last year, but has been unable to find the net regularly for the Serie A giants.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Taremi turned 33 last month but does boast impressive pedigree, having shone on the international stage and in European competitions.

He was particularly impressive at Porto, registering 91 goals over the course of 182 appearances between 2020 and 2024.

Mehdi Taremi joined Inter Milan from Porto last year.placeholder image
Mehdi Taremi joined Inter Milan from Porto last year. | FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP via Getty Images

Leeds United’s summer business

Much of the business conducted at Elland Road this summer has centred around solidity. As it stands, Nmecha is the only outwardly attacking new signing.

It remains to be seen whether Piroe will cut it at Premier League level, while Nmecha is also yet to prove himself in England’s top flight.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Farke will need options aplenty in the number nine role and it remains to be seen whether Taremi will be one of them.

The club had been linked with Chelsea’s Marc Guiu, but the Spain youth international has completed a season-long loan move to Sunderland.

MORE: Leeds United 'reigniting interest' in ex-Championship star as £17m price tag mooted

Related topics:West Ham UnitedFulhamNottingham ForestTransfer NewsPremier League

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice