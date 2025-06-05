Leeds United will be hoping to buck a trend when they return to the Premier League for the 2025/26 season.

At the end of the last two seasons, the three newly-promoted clubs have been sent straight back down to the Championship.

Burnley, Sheffield United and Luton Town lasted just one term after their promotions in 2023, as did Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Southampton after their triumphs last year.

Leeds clinched the Championship title to end a two-year absence and will be aiming to emulate the impact they made after their last promotion.

The Whites marched into the top half of the Premier League in the 2020/21 campaign, making a mockery of those who forecasted struggle.

However, England’s top flight is arguably even tougher to survive in than it was five years ago.

A summer of shrewd transfer business will be key for Leeds and AI has been asked to predict who the club will sign.

Leeds United have a lot of work to do in the summer transfer window. | George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds United’s goalkeeper dilemma solved with £13m deal

With Illan Meslier widely expected to depart Elland Road this summer, Leeds will most likely need to recruit a new goalkeeper.

Newcastle United’s Nick Pope is among those to have been linked with the Whites and AI has predicted a move will happen.

A £13m deal has been mooted and could potentially be facilitated by a move from Burnley to Newcastle for James Trafford.

Defensive reinforcement at Leeds United

For the last decade, Nico Elvedi has been a stalwart in the heart of the Borussia Monchengladbach defence.

There has been talk of interest from Leeds in the 28-year-old and AI believes a £16m deal for the Switzerland international could be done.

Since moving to Germany from FC Zurich in his native Switzerland in 2015, Elvedi has amassed 328 appearances for Borussia Monchengladbach.

Nico Elvedi has represented Borussia Monchengladbach since 2015. | Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Wingers arrive at Elland Road

Leeds were blessed with depth on the flanks last season, but Manor Solomon is due back at Tottenham Hotspur following his loan spell in West Yorkshire.

Igor Paixao weighed in with 18 goals and 19 assists for Feyenoord last season in a stunning campaign of attacking brilliance.

The left-sided winger has been linked with Leeds and Brighton & Hove Albion, but AI has predicted the Whites could land the Brazilian for £28m.

Also predicted to arrive in West Yorkshire is Nigeria international Christantus Uche, who can operate out wide, up front or as an attacking central midfielder.

Currently on the books of Getafe in La Liga, Uche has been linked with a clutch of clubs including Leeds and Brentford. AI has predicted he could move to Leeds in an £11m deal.

Leeds United have been linked with Getafe winger Christantus Uche. | Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Marksman brought on board by Leeds United

It was well-documented that Leeds wanted to recruit Cameron Archer in the dying embers of the winter transfer window.

The 23-year-old was not featuring regularly for Southampton and the Whites wanted him to bolster their frontline.