Leeds United v Burnley on TV: Sky Sports channel and streaming details for Championship fixture
Over two-and-a-half years have passed since the sides last met, but they will be reacquainted this afternoon.
It was a Premier League fixture in January 2022, one Leeds emerged from as 3-1 victors courtesy of goals from Jack Harrison, Stuart Dallas and Daniel James.
None of the aforementioned trio will be in action for the reunion, with Harrison out on loan, Dallas retired and James injured.
Burnley suffered relegation from the Premier League last season and are now under the control of Scott Parker, who was linked with the Leeds job before it was given to Daniel Farke.
The Clarets have won two of their opening four league games, drawing one and losing one. Leeds, meanwhile, have won two and drawn two from their opening fixtures.
Here are the key TV and streaming details ahead of the meeting between the sides.
Is Leeds United v Burnley on TV?
Yes - the match has been selected for live coverage.
When is Leeds United v Burnley?
The action is scheduled to kick off at 12:30pm.
What channel is Leeds United v Burnley on?
Fans can watch via Sky Sports+. Millwall’s clash with Luton Town has been given the billing on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.
How can I stream Leeds United v Burnley?
Fans can stream via the Sky Sports app or via NOW TV with a subscription.
