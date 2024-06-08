Leeds United, Watford and Arsenal men among frontrunners to join Sheffield Wednesday in summer transfer window
The season of transfer gossip is well and truly underway, even if the summer transfer window itself is not. Players are being linked with moves left, right and centre, meanwhile those who are out of contract are already signing deals.
A big summer is ahead for Wednesday, who secured Championship safety on the final day of the season. It was a significant achievement for the Owls, who had looked doomed before the appointment of Danny Rohl as manager.
A summer of shrewd business could get Wednesday fans dream of a much higher finish next season and with that in mind, here are the players Sportscasting believe are most likely to join the Owls this summer.
Ben Hamer - 1/20
The experienced stopper is reportedly set to join Wednesday following the end of his contract at Watford. He has worked with Owls assistant Chris Powell before, at Charlton Athletic. Although perhaps not a glamorous signing, he would add a wealth of experience to the Wednesday ranks.
Ike Ugbo - 6/4
Ugbo did not appear to be a particularly glamorous capture when he joined Wednesday on loan in January. However, he was just the focal point Rohl needed and enjoyed an impressive spell in S6. Wednesday have once again been linked with the Canada international, although will face competition.
James Beadle - 2/1
Another member of Wednesday’s 2023/24 squad, Beadle arrived on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion in January. A gifted young goalkeeper, he showed plenty of promise during his time between the Hillsborough sticks.
Mika Biereth - 11/4
The forward was reported to be a target for Wednesday in January, but ended up joining Sturm Graz on loan from Arsenal. If the Gunners still do not deem him ready for first-team football, another loan switch could be on the cards.
Michael Baidoo - 6/1
Reports have suggested the midfielder has cropped up on Wednesday’s radar. A former Ghana youth international, he currently plies his trade in Sweden with Elfsborg.
Karamoko Dembele - 7/1
A host of Championship clubs have been linked with Dembele, who enjoyed an impressive loan spell in League One with Blackpool last season. He is currently on the books of French outfit Brest.
Ian Poveda - 9/1
The winger lit up Hillsborough last season, impressing with a series of dazzling displays on the flank. He was on loan from Leeds United, who have confirmed he will become a free agent when his contract expires this summer.
Wednesday are thought to be keen on signing Poveda permanently, although he is said to have attracted interest from elsewhere.
Sorba Thomas - 9/1
The Wales international has lost his way at Huddersfield Town, having previously been a key figure for the Terriers. Following Huddersfield’s relegation to League One, a fresh start appears likely for the winger.
Paddy McNair - 11/1
A free agent after being released by Middlesbrough, McNair would arguably be a sensible addition for a raft of clubs in the second tier.
