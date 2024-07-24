Leeds United, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leicester City men are among the frontrunners to join Huddersfield Town in the summer transfer window.

Huddersfield are rebuilding following their relegation to League One, which brought the curtain down on over a decade in the top two tiers of English football.

Michael Duff is spearheading the new era, having been appointed as head coach to replace Andre Breitenreiter. Four new faces have already arrived at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Wolves midfielder Joe Hodge has been linked with Huddersfield Town. Image: Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images

Antony Evans has also been added to the squad, having spent the previous three campaigns at Bristol Rovers. Further recruitment appears likely and here are the players Sportscasting believe are most likely to join Huddersfield this summer.

Joe Hodge -1/2

The midfielder has been linked with Huddersfield and his exclusion from Wolves’ pre-season tour of the United States has cast doubt upon his immediate future. A former Manchester City prospect, he captains the Republic of Ireland at under-21 level.

Danny Batth - 3/1

Norwich City allowed the experienced defender to depart at the end of last season and he is still on the market as a free agent. Reports have claimed he is in talks with Championship side Blackburn Rovers.

Kris Moore - 9/2

The defender has shone at youth level for Leeds United but has been unable to make a first-team breakthrough. At 20, he needs senior opportunities and a loan move to League One could accelerate his development.

Devante Cole - 5/1

A player Duff knows well, Cole left Barnsley at the end of the 2023/24 season. His form fluctuated last term but he certainly knows where the back of the net is at League One level.

Luke Thomas - 6/1

Leicester City loaned Thomas out to Sheffield United and Middlesbrough last season but he is now back in the Foxes ranks. His stock may have fallen but a move to League One would be a surprise nonetheless.

Marc Leonard - 6/1

The 22-year-old is contracted to Brighton & Hove Albion but has spent the last two seasons out on loan at Northampton Town. With a senior breakthrough in the Premier League seemingly unlikely, a permanent Seagulls exit would not come as a shock.

Cafu - 8/1

A vastly experienced midfielder, Cafu was part of the Rotherham United squad that suffered relegation from the Championship last season. He is now a free agent, having left the Millers at the end of the campaign.

Tomas Holy - 10/1