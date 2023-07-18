The summer is a hectic time for football clubs and Leeds United are busy preparing for life back in the Championship.

After a disastrous 2022/23 campaign, it was clear change was needed and change is exactly what fans are getting.

There has already been a spate of departures in the playing squad, while a key off-field appointment has been made with the arrival of Nick Hammond as interim football advisor.

As the club’s busy summer continues, here are the latest Leeds United headlines.

Leeds United are busy preparing for life back in the Championship. Image: Ashley Allen/Getty Images

Midfielder seals loan exit

Leeds United midfielder Marc Roca has joined Real Betis on a season-long loan. He made 36 appearances in all competitions for Leeds last season, but polarised supporters as he struggled for consistency.

He follows the likes of Robin Koch and Diego Llorente in departing West Yorkshire on loan.

Deal reportedly agreed for Chelsea defender

Leeds United have reportedly agreed a deal to sign Ethan Ampadu from Chelsea. That is according to The Athletic, who have claimed Leeds will pay £7m plus add-ons to secure the services of the Wales international.

Goalkeeper says emotional goodbye

Joel Robles has confirmed his Leeds United departure with an emotional statement shared via social media.

He was not offered a new deal at the end of the season, although was invited back to the club for pre-season training alongside Adam Forshaw.

However, he appears to have rejected this offer as he has taken to social media to bid farewell to Leeds fans.

A section of his statement read: "I have felt truly at home. I leave with the bitter taste of not having managed to keep the team in the Premier League for another year, but I am convinced that this year, Leeds and its wonderful fans will return to the place they deserve.”

Ex-Premier League defender reportedly taking up recruitment role

Leeds United are reportedly set to appoint Gretar Steinsson to a senior recruitment role at the club. According to The Athletic, the 41-year-old has accepted a “high-level technical post” at the club as part of a restructuring.

The report claims Leeds have discussed widening their football operations term so sole responsibility for recruitment does not rest with one person.