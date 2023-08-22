With 10 days left of the transfer window, Leeds United and Sheffield United are finally in the driving seat. It is important they put their foot down.

Most if not all of Yorkshire's league clubs will feel they still have work to do before the 11pm September 1 transfer deadline. Four league wins between them in the opening weeks strongly suggests as much.

Huddersfield Town have not yet added enough to a squad which narrowly avoided relegation; Hull City have only signed Scott Twine since saying they wanted five new faces and their public search for a goalkeeper has not uncovered one; Middlesbrough still feel light on goals.

Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley, Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate Town might need time to gel as much as anything.

CASH INJECTION: Leeds United 's first significant sale - of Tyler Adams to Bournemouth - has boosted Daniel Farke's kitty

But Leeds and the Blades have money to spend and need to do it as soon as possible before they lose more ground.

Leeds' first significant sale – Tyler Adams to Bournemouth for £24m – has at last given Daniel Farke some serious cash to play with and whilst the Blades have reinvested most of the money received for Iliman Ndiaye in Gustavo Hamer, £12m of Sander Berge cash is burning a hole in their pocket.

The speed with which they got Hamer was impressive but they have been unable to follow it up.

QUICK RETURN: Gustavo Hamer scored on his Sheffield United debut

In all honesty, no amount of money could make Sheffield United likely to even take a point from Manchester City's visit on Sunday but they cannot think like that.

They are in the market – Divock Origi, Josh King, Carney Chukwuemeka and Tommy Doyle have been floated – without sealing deals.

Realistically, it is about how many days better prepared new signings can be for the far more important game on the horizon – Everton at home on September 2.

The Toffees are in a mess, making this is an opportunity to jump on. So was Crystal Palace at home, but that was all-but sacrificed with even £7m Vinicius Souza not signed in time for a proper preparation.

HAMSTRUNG: An exodus of loans has limited Daniel Farke's scope to strengthen Leeds United thus far

Pretty much all areas of the team can be upgraded, but there is no doubt which is the most pressing.

Will Osula has played most of his senior football at League One Derby County, but the 19-year-old has found himself leading the line. Behind him, Benie Traore is a 20-year-old with less than 50 appearances in the Swedish league before he joined this summer. Even for an experienced player, that is a big transition.

"Imagine if they'd come on in the last 15 minutes?" said manager Paul Heckingbottom at Nottingham Forest. "I wouldn't have wanted to be a centre-half with that pace coming at me, especially when the game's becoming a little bit stretched."

Instead he had Andre Brooks and Antwoine Hackford, neither of whom have started a league game, even on loan. Brooks kicked off a cup tie against Tottenham Hotspur, but the 19-year-olds are being asked to do jobs they are not ready for.

Even the injured strikers ahead of them – Oli McBurnie, Rhian Brewster and Daniel Jebbison – are far from bankers. McBurnie has seven of their eight Premier League goals.

Like Heckingbottom, Farke has had to wait for sales before he can really get on the front foot but after a succession of loans and a couple of cut-price departures in Rodrigo and Tyler Roberts, he is finally there.

Farke knows the level and is good at identifying talent for it. Ethan Ampadu, Karl Darlow and Sam Byram look good Championship choices, as would Max Aarons had he only wanted to come once Bournemouth offered a top-flight alternative.

Farke also needs a goalscorer he can rely on – physically as well as in terms of goals. Ampadu and Archie Gray look an excellent midfield partnership but the latter is 17, they need cover to prevent him burning out. Luke Ayling's spirit does not sufficiently make up for his deficiencies to be a first-choice right-back.

Farke went back to Norwich City for Byram and Aarons, Josh Sargent and Kenny McLean have been mooted.

Depth is needed after two games unable to fill a bench.

Then there is the question of who else might go – if Willy Gnonto and Luis Sinisterra do not want to wear the shirt, better they do, but what if there are bids for Cody Drameh, Junior Firpo, Pascal Struijk and Crysencio Summerville? Anyone leaving now will need replacing.

Darlow apparently left Newcastle United for first-team football but Illan Meslier remains unsold.

Like Sheffield United, Leeds are giving their rivals a head-start. Already Ipswich Town – the Whites' next opponents – and Leicester City have a seven-point advantage.