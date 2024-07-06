Leeds United's transfer 'demand' for defender clarified amid overseas interest

Leeds United are demanding more for defender Max Wober than Borussia Mönchengladbach are willing to pay, according to reports.

The 26-year-old only joined Leeds in January 2023 but left on loan just months later, following the club’s relegation to the Championship. He spent the 2023/24 campaign in the Bundesliga with Mönchengladbach, amassing 27 appearances in all competitions.

He has just completed international duty with Austria at Euro 2024 and eyes are now on the defender as fans wait clarification on his future. According to Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg, Leeds want between €10m and €12m for the defender’s services.

This region is thought to be too high for Mönchengladbach, who it has been claimed could only bring the defender back on another loan deal. Wober is said to be aware of this situation, with it still remaining clear he will depart Elland Road.

A raft of players left Leeds on loan last summer, stirring frustration among fans. It recently emerged that playmaker Brenden Aaronson will be reintegrated following his loan spell at Union Berlin, surprising supporters who had been critical of the American’s decision to depart.