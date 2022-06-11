Luton Town man 'keen' on Bradford City return, Sheffield Wednesday 'close in' on ex-Fulham and Brighton goalkeeper as Peterborough United have 'no interest' in Hull City forward

Plenty of names have been linked with moves in and out of Yorkshire, and we have rounded up the latest news and rumours below...

Sheffield United are competing with Middlesbrough for the signing of Newcastle United forward Dwight Gayle - READ MORE .

Doncaster Rovers' ambition to secure an immediate return to League One convinced Tommy Rowe to pen a new deal at the club - READ MORE.

Conor Hourihane, who spent the last season on loan at Sheffield United, will become a free agent when his Aston Villa contract expires at the end of the month - READ MORE.

The odds have shortened on Michael Duff to join Barnsley after reports that Blackpool are close to appointing Liam Rosenior as their new boss - READ MORE.

DION PEREIRA: Is reportedly keen to return to Bradford City after the end of his loan spell. Picture: Getty Images.

Rumours

Sheffield Wednesday are aiming to sign Wycombe Wanderers player David Stockdale after goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell returned to his parent club Burnley following a season-long loan at Hillsborough. The Owls also want three new centre-backs this summer. (Yorkshire Live - MORE).

Sheffield United are considering the possibility of improving George Baldock's contract after his impressive start on the international stage with Greece (The Star - MORE).

Tottenham are hoping to finalise a £20m deal for Middlesbrough defender Djed Spence by next week. The player was a key part of Nottingham Forest's play-off winning side last campaign during a season-long loan spell (Mail Online - MORE).

GEORGE BALDOCK: Could be offered an improved deal at Sheffield United. Picture: Getty Images.

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has squashed links to Hull City's Mallik Wilks, with the Irishman tweeting that his club has "absolutely no interest" in signing the player (MORE).

Sheffield Wednesday will have to pay an "astronomical amount" to sign Jayden Stockley this summer, with the forward one of the Owls' targets this window (The Star - MORE).

Dion Perriera is open to rejoining Bradford City after returning to Luton Town following the end of his loan spell at Valley Parade (iNews - MORE).