Manchester City, Bristol City and Crystal Palace men are among the frontrunners to join Hull City in the summer transfer window.

Hull supporters have grown accustomed to exciting transfer business, therefore the club’s slow start to the summer window did lead to the sounding of alarms.

However, business has picked up at the MKM Stadium. Since the beginning of the month, the Tigers have recruited former Germany youth international Marvin Mehlem and Swiss goalkeeper Anthony Racioppi.

The pair followed defenders Ryan Giles and Cody Drameh through the door, following their respective moves from Luton Town and Leeds United.

Hull City have been linked with Manchester City defender Finley Burns. Image: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

More incomings are anticipated and Hull’s owner Acun Ilicali recently moved to reassure fans of plans for further signings. He said: "Don't worry about the players, they are coming. They are good players, when I watch them I smile, they will make us happy.”

Here are the players Sports Talk Philly believe are most likely to join Hull this summer.

Oscar Zambrano - 4/9

A young midfielder at just 20, he is a key figure for L.D.U. Quito in his native Ecuador. He has previously been linked with the likes of Manchester United and AFC Bournemouth, with Hull the latest English club to show interest.

Finley Burns - 4/7

Jacob Greaves’ move to Ipswich Town has left a significant hole in the Hull defence. Burns, a young prospect at Manchester City, has been mooted as a potential replacement.

Charlie Hughes - 6/4

Another player potentially capable of filling the Greaves-sized hole is Hughes. A 20-year-old centre-back wise beyond his years, Hughes has delivered colossal displays in the heart of Wigan Athletic’s defence.

Tommy Conway - 4/1

Hull have been linked with the young Bristol City forward, who won his first Scotland cap earlier this year. However, he is also said to be on the radar of other Championship clubs.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi - 5/1

A raft of Championship clubs have been vying for the signature of the Crystal Palace winger. Rak-Sakyi has been linked with the likes of Hull, Leeds United and Queens Park Rangers, although has reportedly agreed to join Sheffield United.

Ben Nelson - 8/1

Although undoubtedly a promising young defender, Nelson does not appear on the cup of a first-team breakthrough at Leicester City. A loan move away from the King Power Stadium could accelerate his development.

Fabio Carvalho - 14/1