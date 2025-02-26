Middlesbrough duo Rav van den Berg and Hayden Hackney are reportedly of interest to Premier League outfit Crystal Palace.

There has been interest in some of Middlesbrough’s key figures across the last two windows and Michael Carrick recently lost key marksman Emmanuel Latte Lath to Atlanta United.

van den Berg, meanwhile, was reported to be a target for Palace earlier on in the campaign.

Hayden Hackney has made 101 appearances for Middlesbrough. | Molly Darlington/Getty Images

It appears Middlesbrough could again face a battle to retain key figures in the summer, with The Boot Room claiming the Eagles are admirers of both van den Berg and Hackney.

Palace are believed to have scouted Hackney over the course of the last two seasons and believe he can make the grade in the Premier League.

The 22-year-old has served as Carrick’s captain and has become a crucial figure at the Riverside.

He is reportedly valued at £20m and it is not difficult to imagine interest strengthening if Middlesbrough are consigned to another season in the second tier.

Palace are also thought to have an eye on van den Berg, although Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford have also been credited with interest.

Rav van den Berg was linked with Crystal Palace earlier on in the campaign. | Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

While there is said to be Premier League interest, the report claims the Bundesliga is the most likely destination for the 20-year-old.