Portsmouth 'considering' move for Leeds United stalwart also eyed by Sheffield United and Blackburn Rovers
Over a month has passed since Cooper became a free agent, despite Leeds claiming talks were being held over a potential extension to his deal. While there has been no official goodbye, he has been replaced as captain by Ethan Ampadu and a comeback does not appear likely.
He has been linked with Leeds’ Yorkshire rivals Sheffield United, while Blackburn Rovers have also been reported to be on his trail. Contract length is said to have been a stumbling block in discussions with Blackburn and the club recently recruited another experienced defender in Danny Batth.
According to TEAMtalk, Championship newbies Portsmouth are weighing up a swoop for the seasoned centre-back. Pompey marked their return to the second tier with a 3-3 draw at Elland Road at the weekend.
Portsmouth boss John Mousinho reportedly values Cooper’s experience and leadership, while the defender himself is thought to be keen on regular first-team football.
He slipped down the pecking order under Daniel Farke last season, with the Whites boss preferring Joe Rodon and Pascal Struijk in the heart of defence. When Struijk picked up an injury, Ampadu was moved from midfield to deputise.
While the end of Cooper’s lengthy association with Leeds has not been confirmed by the club, Farke appeared to speak of the defender as if he was a former player earlier this month.
Speaking after the club’s friendly win over Valencia, as reported by the Yorkshire Evening Post, he said: "The leadership group is more or less three or four guys in their 30s, but we have a pretty young side and Ethan had the best mentor with Liam Cooper. Because Ethan is the new club captain, he has big footsteps to fill after Liam, who has been unbelievable for this club, what he did in a decade was outstanding.
"He led this club into the Premier League and has made sure that they had also one really good year there. He was a fantastic person and player for this club.”
