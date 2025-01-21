Sheffield United have reportedly agreed a £10m deal to sign Tom Cannon from Leicester City.

The forward has been highly sought-after since Leicester announced his loan spell at Stoke City was being brought to an early end.

He had scored 11 goals in 25 appearances for the Potters, troubling an array of Championship defences and sending his stock soaring.

While his exploits were not enough to convince Leicester to keep him, Championship clubs have been queueing up to land his signature.

Tom Cannon appears set to depart Leicester City on a permanent basis. | Dan Istitene/Getty ImagesDan Istitene/Getty Images

Sunderland and Burnley are among those to have been linked but it appears Sheffield United are on the verge of winning the race.

According to Sky Sports, the Blades have agreed a deal to take the Republic of Ireland international to Bramall Lane.

Talks regarding personal terms are believed to be ongoing and not yet completed, although a medical is said to have been scheduled for today (January 22).

Blades boss Chris Wilder has made no secret of his desire to see an influx of new faces at Bramall Lane.

Ben Brereton Diaz has joined the club on loan from Southampton but it does not appear the Blades will stop there.

Ben Brereton Diaz has struggled to make an impact at Southampton. | Paul Harding/Getty Images

Another Saints player, Shea Charles, is of interest to the Blades following the end of his loan stay at Sheffield Wednesday.

The club have also been credited with interest in defenders Michael Keane and Jonjoe Kenny, of Everton and Hertha Berlin respectively.