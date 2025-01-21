Sheffield United close in, Hull City hold talks and Leeds United consider move - transfer latest
The winter window is always a hectic period in the football calendar and deals are being struck up and down the pyramid.
Here are the latest transfer headlines on Tuesday, January 21, 2025.
Sheffield United close in on Cannon
Tom Cannon has been in Sheffield United’s sights for a while and a £10m deal to sign the forward has reportedly been agreed.
Leicester City are said to have accepted Sheffield United’s offer, with just personal terms now to be settled on.
Hull City hold talks
Hull City boss Ruben Selles has confirmed the club’s interest in Huddersfield Town winger Sorba Thomas, with the Tigers reportedly locked in talks.
A deal is said to have been agreed between the Tigers and the Terriers, although Thomas’ loan club Nantes are thought to be keen to retain his services.
Leeds United consider move
It has been a quiet window for Leeds United, but a report has claimed they are among the clubs weighing up a loan move for St. Gallen forward Willem Geubbels.
West Bromwich Albion and Norwich City are also believed to have an eye on the former France youth international.
Harrogate Town sign non-league sensation
Non-league sensation Tom Cursons had been linked with a clutch of EFL clubs but Harrogate Town have won the race for his signature.
He has made the move to West Yorkshire from Ilkeston Town, for whom he has scored 25 goals for this season.
The 23-year-old forward said: “I want to come in and affect things straight away, play a part and score goals for the team.”
Hull City ready loan offer
Hull City are reportedly looking to sign midfielder Lewis O’Brien on loan from Nottingham Forest.
The 26-year-old, who has also been linked with Blackburn Rovers, has been plying his trade stateside on loan at Los Angeles FC.
Leeds United defender on trial in Scotland
St Johnstone, currently bottom of the Scottish Premiership, are running the rule over Leeds United’s Kris Moore.
The defender has not made the bench at Elland Road since August 2023 and is now being assessed as a trialist ahead a potential loan move.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari said: “We have a young centre-back Kris Moore training with us this week so we can have a look at him. He has come recommended for us so it will be interesting to see how he gets on.”
