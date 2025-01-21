Sheffield United, Hull City and Leeds United are among the clubs featured in our latest transfer news round-up.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The winter window is always a hectic period in the football calendar and deals are being struck up and down the pyramid.

Here are the latest transfer headlines on Tuesday, January 21, 2025.

Sheffield United close in on Cannon

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Cannon has been in Sheffield United’s sights for a while and a £10m deal to sign the forward has reportedly been agreed.

Leicester City are said to have accepted Sheffield United’s offer, with just personal terms now to be settled on.

Hull City hold talks

Hull City boss Ruben Selles has confirmed the club’s interest in Huddersfield Town winger Sorba Thomas, with the Tigers reportedly locked in talks.

A deal is said to have been agreed between the Tigers and the Terriers, although Thomas’ loan club Nantes are thought to be keen to retain his services.

Huddersfield Town's Sorba Thomas is currently on loan at Nantes - but has been linked with Hull City. | SEBASTIEN SALOM-GOMIS/AFP via Getty Images

Leeds United consider move

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has been a quiet window for Leeds United, but a report has claimed they are among the clubs weighing up a loan move for St. Gallen forward Willem Geubbels.

West Bromwich Albion and Norwich City are also believed to have an eye on the former France youth international.

Harrogate Town sign non-league sensation

Non-league sensation Tom Cursons had been linked with a clutch of EFL clubs but Harrogate Town have won the race for his signature.

He has made the move to West Yorkshire from Ilkeston Town, for whom he has scored 25 goals for this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 23-year-old forward said: “I want to come in and affect things straight away, play a part and score goals for the team.”

Hull City ready loan offer

Hull City are reportedly looking to sign midfielder Lewis O’Brien on loan from Nottingham Forest.

The 26-year-old, who has also been linked with Blackburn Rovers, has been plying his trade stateside on loan at Los Angeles FC.

Lewis O'Brien has fallen out of favour at Nottingham Forest. | George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds United defender on trial in Scotland

St Johnstone, currently bottom of the Scottish Premiership, are running the rule over Leeds United’s Kris Moore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The defender has not made the bench at Elland Road since August 2023 and is now being assessed as a trialist ahead a potential loan move.