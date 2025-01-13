Sheffield United, Leeds United and Hull City are among the clubs featured in our latest transfer news round-up.

It is shaping up to be a hectic window, with deals being done across the pyramid and the rumour mill in overdrive.

Here are the latest transfer headlines on Monday, January 13, 2025.

Sheffield United linked with attacking trio

Reports have linked Sheffield United with three different forwards as the Blades look to bolster their ranks.

Tom Cannon, who is currently on loan at Stoke City from Leicester City, is one player the Blades are believed to be looking at.

Stoke City loan star Tom Cannon has been linked with Sheffield United. | Molly Darlington/Getty Images

Sheffield United are also reported to be admirers of Ben Brereton Diaz, who ended the 2023/24 season on loan at Bramall Lane. The Southampton forward is thought to favour a move back to South Yorkshire.

The Chile international is not the only familiar face being linked with Sheffield United, as Oli McBurnie has also been linked with a return to the club.

Leeds United prodigy nearing Doncaster Rovers switch

Doncaster Rovers are closing in on the loan signing of Leeds United midfielder Charlie Crew, according to reports.

The 18-year-old is highly regarded at Elland Road and has already been capped by Wales at senior level. He made his senior debut for Leeds earlier on in the season, in a home win over Plymouth Argyle.

Middlesbrough mull bid

An £18m offer for Emmanuel Latte Lath is reportedly being mulled over by Middlesbrough. Sky Sports have claimed Atlanta United have lodged the bid, although it is believed a sale is unlikely if Boro cannot line up a replacement.

Middlesbrough's Emmanuel Latte Lath has reportedly been the subject of a bid. | Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Sheffield Wednesday eye prospect

Sheffield Wednesday are said to be tracking Kilmarnock prospect Duncan Barlow. A 17-year-old midfielder, he has impressed at youth level north of the border.

Other English clubs are believed to be interested in Barlow, who could reportedly be available for a small compensation fee.

Leeds United forward travels for medical

Joe Gelhardt is nearing a loan move away from Leeds United, with Hull City his most likely destination.

The former England youth international is believed to have travelled for a medical ahead of a temporary move to the MKM Stadium.

Hull City see bid rejected

Plymouth Argyle have reportedly knocked back bids from Hull City and Burnley for their talismanic winger Morgan Whittaker.