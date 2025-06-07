Sheffield United will have their sights firmly set on promotion to the Premier League next season.

After the club tumbled out of the top flight last year, Chris Wilder signalled his intention to lead the Blades to promotion at the first time of asking.

17 players arrived at Bramall Lane over the course of the campaign, enjoying varying levels of success.

The loan market was used heavily, as Harry Souttar, Alfie Gilchrist, Harry Clarke, Rob Holding, Hamza Choudhury, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi and Ben Brereton Diaz all completed moves to South Yorkshire.

All have now returned to their parent clubs and Sheffield United will be bracing for offer for key players following their play-off final heartbreak.

Sheffield United have a crucial summer ahead following their Wembley heartbreak. | George Wood/Getty Images

Gustavo Hamer has been linked with Leeds United, while few would be surprised to see bids lodged for the likes of Anel Ahmedhodzic and Vinicius Souza.

Leeds United have proven improvement can still be made when key men are sold, having won the Championship title after parting with Archie Gray, Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter.

Ahead of a crucial season for the Blades, here are the players AI believes the club will sign to boost their promotion chances.

Statement made by Sheffield United with £36m double raid

The pocketing of transfer fees from sales could allow the Blades to spend big this summer. AI clearly believes a lot will be reinvested in the squad, as a double raid on Norwich City has been predicted.

Gifted playmaker Borja Sainz and highly-rated marksman Josh Sargent are key figures for the Canaries but have both been suggested as potential options for the Blades.

Signing one, never mind both, would be a huge statement of intent. AI has backed the Blades to pay £18m for each of the Norwich stars.

Norwich City's Josh Sargent is considered to be among the Championship's best forwards. | Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Free transfer additions to Sheffield United ranks

Sheffield United may have money to spend, but free agents always prove tempting. They prove particularly tempting when they are quality Championship operators, as Jimmy Dunne and Josh Brownhill are.

The latter, a highly-rated centre-back, is out of contract at Queens Park Rangers and was eyed by the Blades in the winter window.

Brownhill, meanwhile, has not yet committed his future to Burnley after helping the Clarets clinch automatic promotion to the Premier League.

A classy midfielder, the 29-year-old would arguably walk into any Championship side.

Josh Brownhill helped Burnley seal promotion to the Premier League. | Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Promotion-winner recruited for £4m

Chris Mepham is due back at AFC Bournemouth this summer after sealing promotion via the Championship play-offs as a loanee at Sunderland.

If opportunities look set to prove limited in the Premier League, a move back to the second tier could be on the cards for the Wales international.