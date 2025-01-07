Sheffield Wednesday, Leeds United and Huddersfield Town are among the clubs featured in our latest transfer news round-up.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Snow has arrived in Yorkshire but for many football fans, transfers remain their prime interest. Deals are being done throughout the pyramid and the rumour mill is turning at speed.

Here are the latest headlines on Tuesday, January 7, 2025.

Hull City eye out-of-favour Leeds United forward

Hull City are believed to be in talks with Leeds United over a loan deal for out-of-favour forward Joe Gelhardt. The 22-year-old was once rated among the club’s most exciting prospects but has slipped down the pecking order at Elland Road.

The January transfer window is in full swing. | Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Doncaster Rovers eye Barnsley loan man

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matthew Craig is currently on loan at Barnsley, but Tottenham Hotspur are thought to be considering a recall. The midfielder’s former club Doncaster Rovers are reportedly in the race to secure his services on a temporary basis.

Sheffield Wednesday loan out midfielder

Carlisle United have signed midfielder Sean Fusire on loan from Sheffield Wednesday. The 19-year-old, who recently penned a new deal at Hillsborough, will spend the remainder of the 2024/25 season with the League Two strugglers.

Sheffield United target Leicester City midfielder

Leicester City midfielder Hamza Choudhury is reportedly in the sights of Sheffield United. The 27-year-old won the Championship title with the Foxes last term and is believed to be wanted by the Blades on loan.

Hamza Choudhury is reportedly being eyed by Sheffield United. | PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Huddersfield Town sell fringe forward

Huddersfield Town have confirmed Kian Harratt’s loan deal at Fleetwood Town has been turned permanent. The forward has put pen to paper on a deal running until the end of the season.

Harrogate Town sign Huddersfield Town prospect

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Huddersfield Town have also announced the departure of defender Eko Solomon, although the 18-year-old has only left on loan.

He has joined League Two side Harrogate Town on a deal running until the end of the campaign and could make his debut in the FA Cup against Leeds United this weekend.

Rotherham United confirm loan exit

Young prospect Ciaran McGuckin has left Rotherham United to join National League side Yeovil Town on loan for a second time.