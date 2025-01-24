The short-term future of Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United target Shea Charles appears close to being decided.

The 21-year-old has played a starring role at Hillsborough since joining on loan from Southampton in the summer window.

However, the Owls were recently rocked by Southampton’s decision to recall the Northern Ireland international from his temporary stay.

Reports indicated an agreement for an extended stay could be reached, but the Hillsborough faithful were left worried by talk of interest from their bitter rivals Sheffield United.

Blades boss Chris Wilder confirmed Charles had emerged on the club’s radar, although it appears Wednesday may have fought off the possibility of a city divide-crossing move.

According to The Star, the Owls are close to agreeing a six-figure loan fee that would enable Charles to remain in Danny Rohl’s ranks.

While he would not be a new signing in the classic sense, the retention of Charles would offer a huge boost to Wednesdays after a trying period.

The Blades have been linked with an array of players since the opening of the window and may turn elsewhere if they lose out on Charles.

Leicester City’s Hamza Choudhury has been linked with a move to Bramall Lane, although is still on the books of the Foxes.

Tommy Doyle, a former Blades loanee now under contract at Wolverhampton Wanderers, has also been reported to be of interest.