Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl does not appear to be the only manager on the radar of Championship-bound Southampton.

The Saints will be playing in the second tier next season, with their relegation from the Premier League having already confirmed.

Ivan Juric has been relieved of his duties, sparking fears among the Hillsborough faithful of interest in Rohl being reignited.

Rohl worked at St Mary’s during the reign of Ralph Hasenhüttl and was strongly linked with a return to the club earlier in the campaign.

Off-field issues at Hillsborough have only added to the uncertainty regarding his future in S6 and he was once again been reported as a target for the Saints.

However, according to talkSPORT, Lens boss Will Still is also a contender for the gig. He is believed to have caught the eye of Southampton’s technical director Johannes Spors with his exploits in France.

News of interest in other managers may offer promise to Wednesday supporters, who would undoubtedly hate to come up against Rohl next season.

He has also been linked with RB Leipzig in his native Germany and a move to the Bundesliga would arguably be more palatable.