Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds United predicted XIs: Barry Bannan, Noah Okafor and Jack Harrison decisions made
The crisis-stricken Owls battled their way through the first round, advancing at the expense of Bolton Wanderers despite fielding a youthful side.
Henrik Pedersen may again need to turn to youth when the Whites roll into S6, with his squad still threadbare amid off-field troubles.
Leeds, meanwhile, will be looking to bounce back from a heavy 5-0 defeat to Arsenal at the weekend.
It was a result that brought Daniel Farke’s men crashing back down to earth after their victory over Everton and a win over the Owls would help restore some confidence.
Ahead of the Yorkshire derby, The Yorkshire Post have predicted how Wednesday and Leeds will line up.
Sheffield Wednesday
Goalkeeper: Ethan Horvath
Wednesday drafted the American in on loan from Cardiff City following an injury to first-choice Pierce Charles. While the Owls cannot afford to lose Horvath to injury, the alternative is an untested Logan Stretch.
Right wing-back: Gui Siqueira
His peach of a strike helped Wednesday knock Bolton out in the first round and he could be in line for a recall for the the second round.
Centre-back: Ernie Weaver
The 18-year-old has shown maturity that defies his tender years and could be among the youngsters selected to start.
Centre-back: Gabriel Otegbayo
He is still a young player himself, but has had plenty of senior exposure. After missing out on the draw with Wrexham due to a fitness issue, he could be restored to the starting XI.
Centre-back: Joe Emery
After impressing against Bolton in the previous round, Emery could be rewarded with another Carabao Cup outing.
Left wing-back: Reece Johnson
Wednesday will need legs out wide and the energetic teenager has equipped himself well at first-team level.
Central midfield: Sean Fusire
The Zimbabwe international is among the most experienced of Wednesday’s young players and could be called upon to go up against Leeds’ talented midfield.
Central midfield: Svante Ingelsson
While there could be temptation to rest the Swede, Wednesday will need some experience, particularly in key areas. Pedersen may opt to play Barry Bannan, but the Owls captain arguably needs greater care in how he is managed.
Central midfield: Rio Shipston
Like Fusire, Shipston is young but has tasted senior football. He could be given a chance to stake a claim for league opportunities.
Attacking midfield: Charlie McNeill
Wednesday’s state of chaos is giving the former Manchester United prospect a chance to prove himself. Another runout in behind the frontman could be on the cards.
Forward: Jamal Lowe
Considering Ike Ugbo started against Wrexham, it appears logical Lowe could lead the line against Leeds.
Leeds United
Goalkeeper: Karl Darlow
The Wales international is ahead of Illan Meslier and Alex Cairns in the pecking order, therefore looks likely to step in for Lucas Perri.
Right-back: Sam Byram
Jayden Bogle has been thrown in at the deep end with starts against Everton and Arsenal after recovering from injury, so could be taken out. The game may be too early for James Justin, but Byram is among Farke’s trusted lieutenants.
Centre-back: Jaka Bijol
After missing out on the Everton clash through suspension and sitting on the bench against Arsenal, it may now be time for the Slovenian to make his debut.
Centre-back: Sebastiaan Bornauw
Alongside Bijol could be another debutant in Bornauw, who has been an unused substitute in each of Leeds’ opening fixtures.
Left-back: Jack Harrison
The wideman was used at left-back against AC Milan earlier in the month and could be brought in to give Gabriel Gudmundsson a rest.
Central midfield: Ilia Gruev
With Ethan Ampadu still injured, the Bulgarian could again be tasked with being Leeds’ midfield enforcer.
Central midfield: Sean Longstaff
After substitute appearances against Everton and Arsenal, the summer signing looks likely to start in South Yorkshire.
Attacking midfield: Brenden Aaronson
Leeds are up against Championship opposition and could therefore revert to having a ‘number 10’ in their system. As it stands, Aaronson is the only natural attacking midfielder at Farke’s disposal.
Right wing: Wilfried Gnonto
The Italian could find himself shifted over to the right to accommodate a new arrival on the left.
Left wing: Noah Okafor
The trip to Hillsborough could provide Farke with the opportunity to unleash new signing Okafor from the start.
Forward: Lukas Nmecha
After replacing Joel Piroe from the bench against Everton and Arsenal, it could be Nmecha’s turn to lead the line from the get-go.