Sheffield Wednesday, Leeds United and Sheffield United feature are among the clubs featured in our latest transfer news round-up.

The summer window is in full swing, with deals being done and talks being held across the country.

It is shaping up to be a particularly busy period for Yorkshire clubs, with a raft of the county’s outfits working tirelessly on the recruitment front.

Here are the latest transfer headlines on Saturday, July 12, 2025.

Sheffield Wednesday winger seeks pastures new

Anthony Musaba has left Sheffield Wednesday to join Turkish outfit Samsunspor for an undisclosed fee.

The winger racked up 80 appearances across two years with the Owls, having made the switch from AS Monaco in 2023.

The 24-year-old has penned a four-year deal with Samsunspor, who finished third in the Turkish top flight last season and qualified for the Europa League.

Anthony Musaba has left Sheffield Wednesday after two years in South Yorkshire. | George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds United given transfer message by forward

Free agent forward Callum Wilson has made it clear he wants to remain at a high level and play regularly after leaving Newcastle United.

The 33-year-old has been linked with Leeds United, although it appears the Whites will not be able to offer him a bit-part role.

He told The i: “I’m not at a point mentally where I’m ready to sit on the bench and play number two for the whole season. I don’t mind yo-yoing here and there but it’s got to be a fair fight.”

Sheffield United midfielder wanted by Dutch club

PSV Eindhoven are reportedly readying a move to sign midfielder Gustavo Hamer from Sheffield United.

The 28-year-old is not short on admirers after two impressive seasons at Bramall Lane.

He has been linked with Leeds United, although the Whites may have competition from the Eredivisie.

Sheffield United's Gustavo Hamer has been linked a clutch of clubs. | Harry Trump/Getty Images

Middlesbrough target defender

Former Barnsley defender Callum Brittain is thought to be in the sights of Middlesbrough.

The 27-year-old left Oakwell for Blackburn Rovers in 2022 and has since become a key figure at Ewood Park.

