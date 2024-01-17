Here is the latest January transfer window news round-up, featuring Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley, Bradford City and more.

It has been another busy day in the window, with deals being struck throughout the English football pyramid. There has been a flurry of activity in Yorkshire, as well as a lot of speculation.

Here is The Yorkshire Post’s transfer news round-up for Wednesday, January 17, bringing you some of the latest headlines.

Bradford City sanction loan exit

Tottenham Hotspur's Ben Davies has been linked with Leeds United. Image: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Bradford City forward Vadaine Oliver will spend the rest of the season on loan at Stevenage in League One. The move reunites him with his former Gillingham manager Steve Evans.

Leeds United eye Premier League defender

Leeds United reportedly have a speculative eye on Tottenham Hotspur defender Ben Davies. The 31-year-old is a regular fixture in the Spurs side but Leeds are said to be keeping tabs in case changes push him down the pecking order.

Sheffield Wednesday keen on forward

Sheffield Wednesday are said to be keen on striking a loan deal for Arsenal prodigy Mika Biereth. The 20-year-old is currently on loan in Scotland with Motherwell and has scored six goals in 14 league outings.

Barnsley defender departs temporarily

Barnsley have sanctioned a loan move for defender Conor McCarthy. The 25-year-old has linked up with Swindon Town in League Two, having struggled for minutes at Oakwell since returning from a serious knee injury.

Huddersfield Town midfielder ‘heading out’

Huddersfield Town midfielder Josh Austerfield is reportedly heading out on loan for the sixth time. Crewe Alexandra are said to bringing the Terriers academy graduate in on a temporary basis.

Stance on Middlesbrough target clarified