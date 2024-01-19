Transfer latest as Huddersfield Town recruit, Doncaster Rovers man departs and Middlesbrough forward eyed
The rumour mill continues to turn at pace, although there are plenty of deals being struck to put an end to speculation. It has been another busy day across the English football pyramid, with Yorkshire clubs among those hitting the headlines.
Here is The Yorkshire Post’s transfer news round-up for Friday, January 19, bringing you some of the latest headlines.
Huddersfield Town recruit forward
Huddersfield Town have completed the signing of Rhys Healey from Watford. The forward has joined the Terriers on a permanent basis having already appeared 11 times in the Championship this season.
Doncaster Rovers defender departs on loan
National League outfit Wealdstone have landed defender Charlie Seaman on loan from Doncaster Rovers. He has left South Yorkshire for his second loan stint of the season after representing Hartlepool United in the first half of the campaign.
Sheffield United boss hopeful of additions
Sheffield United are hopeful of adding new faces to their squad and Blades boss Chris Wilder expects new arrivals to be unveiled by the club over the next week.
He said: "We are quite frustrated because we felt we could have got them in for the weekend, the deadline was 12pm today (January 19) but we have worked very hard in identifying a couple of potential signings coming in before next week.
"I always knew it wasn't going to be a huge window in terms of big numbers coming in. Two or three was the targeted number and I believe we will reach the targets.”
Middlesbrough forward eyed by Premier League outfit
Aston Villa are reportedly exploring the possibility of striking a deal to sign Morgan Rogers from Middlesbrough. The 21-year-old has impressed since arriving at the Riverside from Manchester City in the summer transfer window.
Leeds United manager addresses defensive gaps
Leeds United have lost two defenders already this month and another could follow with speculation regarding Charlie Cresswell rife. Addressing potential transfer window activity, Whites boss Farke said: "Obviously, the group before this window was not too big and we have given two defensive minded players away in Luke Ayling and Djed Spence and we also have the topic on Charlie Cresswell, which will be decided within the next two weeks.
"Overall, it is definitely the case we are not big in our numbers in our defensive positions and we are fully aware of this. But we will speak about business once business is done.”
League One club swoop for Huddersfield Town defender
Rarmani Edmonds-Green has left Huddersfield Town, ending an eight-year association with the Terriers. He has sealed a permanent move to Charlton Athletic of League One.