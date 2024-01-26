With less than a week to go until the window slams shut, the rumour mill continues to turn at pace. It has been another busy day in Yorkshire, where some high-profile signings have been made.

Here is The Yorkshire Post’s transfer news round-up for Friday, January 26, bringing you some of the latest headlines.

Sheffield United recruit goalkeeper

Luke Thomas has joined Middlesbrough following his Sheffield United departure. Image: Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images

Sheffield United have completed the signing of goalkeeper Ivo Grbic for an undisclosed fee. The towering stopper has joined from Atletico Madrid, penning a deal that runs until 2027.

He said: "This is the best challenge for me. I'm sure it will be an amazing experience and it will be fun to play in front of our fans and I want to be involved as soon as possible.”

Middlesbrough land loanee

Middlesbrough have landed defender Luke Thomas on loan from Leicester City. The Foxes academy graduate has joined following the end of his loan stay at Sheffield United.

Boro boss Michael Carrick said: “We’re delighted to bring Luke to the club. He’s a good addition to the squad, he has plenty of experience, and he will bring a balance to what we have. We’re looking forward to working with him.”

Leeds United eye Premier League defender

Leeds United are reportedly keeping an eye on Liverpool defender Nat Phillips. The 26-year-old is back at Anfield after a loan stint at Celtic and is also said to have attracted interest from Blackburn Rovers and Cardiff City.

Former Huddersfield Town and Sheffield Wednesday defender makes loan move

St Mirren have signed former wing-back Jaden Brown on loan from Lincoln City. The former Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield Town man will remain in Scotland until the end of the season.

He said: “I've heard a lot of good things about the team, the manager and the town in general so I'm happy to be here.”

Leeds United academy graduate makes loan move

Former Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips has left Manchester City to join West Ham United on loan until the end of the season.

He said: “There’s an unbelievable group here and if I can come in and add the quality that I know I’m capable of, I’m sure we can give the West Ham fans plenty to be excited about between now and the end of the season."

New challenge for former Leeds United forward

Former Leeds United and York City forward Ryan Edmondson has joined Australian outfit Central Coast Mariners. The move reunites him with his former Leeds coach Mark Jackson, who is now in charge of the Mariners.

French club target former Leeds United prospect