Updates on how snow is affecting Yorkshire matches as Barnsley FC given go-ahead

Barnsley's League One game against Plymouth Argyle will go ahead following a 10am pitch inspection.

Yorkshire and the Midlands have been badly hit by this week's cold snap and whilst none of Saturday's scheduled league matches involving White Rose teams were postponed on Friday, there were concerns about overnight temperatures.

But the signs are promising that all 11 Yorkshire league clubs can kick off as planned at 3pm.

League Two Doncaster Rovers, one of the club’s without undersoil heating, getting the go-ahead to host Wimbledon at 9am, was an encouraging start.

And Oakwell’s surface was passed fit after a scheduled 10am inspection.

In every case the games on are testament not only to the hard work of club staff but in most cases volunteers too.

Michael Duff's Reds have moved up to fourth in League One on the back of a run of 23 points from a possible 27. Now, then, is as good a time as any to play title-chasing Plymouth Argyle, so the club made what it called "significant efforts" to allow the game to go ahead.

CLEAR UP: Efforts are made to make areas around Elland Road safe for Leeds United's Premier League match with Brighton and Hove Albion

The pitch was cleared on Friday and exposed to UV lighting from above and undersoil heating from below, with the system left on overnight.

A snow plough helped volunteers and staff clear the car park of the reopened south stand and surrounding areas, which were due to be gritted on Friday evening and at sunrise.

Similar efforts were being made at Leeds United, who host Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League, and Sheffield United.

Paul Heckingbottom's Blades are keen to build on Tuesday's 1-0 win at Reading as they look to secure automatic promotion from the Championship. The gap to third-placed Middlesbrough, who are due at Swansea City, is now seven points.

League One leaders Sheffield Wednesday's match at Portsmouth is expected to go ahead.

"All the reports are that it is fine in the south so we don't envisage the game being in any harm," said manager Darren Moore before boarding the bus south on Friday.

Middlesbrough, Bradford City and Harrogate Town are also expected to meet with much milder temperatures. Bradford are at Newport County in League Two, where Harrogate face Crawley Town.

Yorkshire’s Championship clubs have 11 matches to complete in what is effectively a six-week period between now and the season’s end on Coronation weekend given there is a fortnight’s break for international fixtures this month. Sheffield United are also still involved in the FA Cup, which is at the quarter-final stage.

Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley have 13 games in that time, but League One will play through the international break.

